Key Things To Understand About Mercury General's (NYSE:MCY) CEO Pay Cheque

This article will reflect on the compensation paid to Gabe Tirador who has served as CEO of Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) since 2007. This analysis will also assess whether Mercury General pays its CEO appropriately, considering recent earnings growth and total shareholder returns.

How Does Total Compensation For Gabe Tirador Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Mercury General Corporation has a market capitalization of US$2.3b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$1.7m for the year to December 2019. Notably, that's an increase of 12% over the year before. Notably, the salary which is US$1.05m, represents most of the total compensation being paid.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between US$1.0b and US$3.2b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$4.3m. This suggests that Gabe Tirador is paid below the industry median. Moreover, Gabe Tirador also holds US$1.8m worth of Mercury General stock directly under their own name.

Component 2019 2018 Proportion (2019) Salary US$1.1m US$1.0m 62% Other US$655k US$522k 38% Total Compensation US$1.7m US$1.5m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 16% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 84% of the pie. Mercury General is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

Mercury General Corporation's Growth

Mercury General Corporation has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 34% a year over the past three years. The trailing twelve months of revenue was pretty much the same as the prior period.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's always a tough situation when revenues are not growing, but ultimately profits are more important. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Mercury General Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Given the total shareholder loss of 16% over three years, many shareholders in Mercury General Corporation are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

As we noted earlier, Mercury General pays its CEO lower than the norm for similar-sized companies belonging to the same industry. However, the EPS growth over three years is certainly impressive. Although we would've liked to see positive investor returns, it would be bold of us to criticize CEO compensation when EPS are up. Shareholders, though, would ideally like to see shareholder returns head north before they agree to any raise.

