Here are key tax filing deadlines for Idaho, and when you should expect your refund

Tax season is here, and with a little preparation and a deep breath, you can get ahead of the curve.

The Internal Revenue Service began accepting and processing 2022 tax returns Monday. According to its website, the agency is anticipating more than 168 million returns, so it’s essential to brush up on the key facts before you file.

Some good news: Taxpayers have an extra three days to file this year because the typical April 15 deadline falls on a weekend and is shortly followed by Washington D.C.’s Emancipation Day

Here’s what you need to know about important 2023 tax season deadlines, including Idaho extensions, when to expect your refund, and tips for those still waiting on previous tax returns.

Tax season 2023 deadlines

The deadline to file a 2022 tax return is April 18. If you can’t file by then, be sure to request an extension and pay taxes owed by the April due date.

Those who request an extension on their 2022 tax return will have until Oct. 16 to file.

How do I request an extension?

If you cannot file your income tax return by April 18, you can apply for a valid extension to file late. The extension allows you to file your return up to six months after the initial deadline.

But that doesn’t mean you can pay taxes late; taxes must still be paid on time, regardless of when you file, and any late taxes are subject to owed interest. The Idaho State Tax Commission also warns that you will incur additional penalties if you fail to pay any outstanding taxes after the extended due date.

Individual taxpayers can request an extension using a Form 51, and business owners can make a request using a Form 41ES.

When will I receive my tax refund?

You could get your tax refund within 21 days, according to the Internal Revenue Service’s website, if you do the following:

Electronically file your 2022 tax return Request to receive your refund in a direct deposit File your 2022 tax return with no errors or issues

Remember: The IRS cannot issue refunds that include an earned income tax credit or an additional child tax credit until mid-February.

Check the status of your refund 24 hours after electronically filing with your social security number, filing status and refund amount on your 2022 tax return.

Taxpayers who file a paper return should wait at least six months before checking their refund status.

Should I file my 2023 taxes if I’m waiting on previous tax returns?

Taxpayers should file their 2022 tax return even if they’re waiting on previous returns.

Both error-free paper and electronic tax returns turned in to the IRS before November have been processed, according to the IRS, but there’s still work to be done.

“This work will not impact tax refund timing for people filing in 2023,” the IRS wrote on its website “but the IRS continues to urge people to make sure they submit an error-free tax return this tax season to avoid delays.

Information on the status of tax returns filed in 2022 is on the IRS’ website.