Key tax changes this year could mean bigger tax refunds for many

Denitsa Tsekova
·Reporter
·6 min read

Many taxpayers will face numerous tax changes on their federal returns this season after the government put in place various stimulus provisions to provide financial relief during the pandemic. That could mean a higher tax refund for many this year.

But for those who relied on unemployment insurance, they could have a smaller refund if taxes weren't withheld from their benefits payments.

"The thing that is really new this year is COVID," Kathy Pickering, H&R Block’s chief tax officer, told Yahoo Money. "It has brought so many uncertainties to nearly everyone's taxes."

The tax-filing season officially begins on Friday, February 12, with the Internal Revenue Service now accepting returns. Taxpayers have until April 15 to file their 2020 returns with the IRS.

Claiming your stimulus checks

Those who were eligible for a stimulus check but didn't get one or didn't get the full amount can claim this as a Recovery Rebate Credit on their federal tax return. The credit applies to both the first round of $1,200 stimulus checks sent in the spring and the second round of $600 checks sent in January.

Taxpayers who had significant life changes may also want to look into the credit. For instance, parents who welcomed a baby in 2019 or 2020 may be able to claim the additional money available for dependents. 

College students and other young adults may be eligible for the payments if your parents don't claim you as a dependent on this year's tax returns, but did so in previous years.

Read more: Here's what to do if you haven't gotten your stimulus check

A change in income could also be a reason to claim the credit. For example, if you lost your job or experienced an income drop in 2020, you may be eligible for the payment or a bigger check than the one you got.

If you were eligible but never received your payment because you changed your address or the IRS didn't have banking information on file, you can also claim the credit.

If you’ve received a payment but want to claim a higher amount, you need to list the amount shown on your Notice 1444 and include it when completing tax documents Form 1040 or Form 1040-SR. You should’ve received Notice 1444-A for the first payment and Notice 1444-B for the second one in the mail.

If you're not eligible for a stimulus payment adjustment, you don't have to fill in that part of the return.

Stimulus Check: USA government check, payment
(Photo: Getty Creative)

The 'look back rule'

Taxpayers will be allowed to use their 2019 or 2020 income to determine eligibility for the Child Tax Credit (CTC) and the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). To qualify for the credits, you must have earned income in 2020; unemployment benefits don't qualify.

The CTC provides a credit of up to $2,000 per child under 17 and the amount is reduced for single filers making above $200,000 and joint filers earning more than $400,000. The EITC is a credit for low- and moderate-income working families. The maximum credit for families with one child is $3,584, while it is $5,920 for families with two children for the current tax year.

Choosing the year with higher income does not necessarily give you a higher credit, so calculate the credit under the different incomes and use the one that provides a higher credit. The credit may not just reduce your tax liability, it could also increase your refund.

"They're refundable credits," Lewis Taub, a certified public accountant and New York director of tax services at Berkowitz Pollack Brant Advisors, told Yahoo Money. "Not only they'll reduce your dollar-for-dollar taxes, but if your credit exceeds your tax liability, up to a certain amount, the IRS will refund you that amount."

Tax refund form on brown wood surface. Horizontal composition with copy space and selective focus.
The tax filing season officially begins on Friday, February 12, and tax filers will have until April 15 to file their returns with the Internal Revenue Service. Photo: Getty Images

Unemployment benefits surprise

With millions of Americans receiving unemployment benefits this year, many may be surprised to see they owe more taxes than they expected to the IRS because they didn't withhold at all or enough. Unemployment benefits are considered earned income and are taxed the same way.

“People receiving unemployment benefits are hard on cash and don't put aside the money for the unemployment income,” Taub said. “They do get hit unexpectedly hard when they actually have to pay their tax bill.”

Unemployment benefits are subject only to income taxes and not to payroll taxes like the income you get from your job. While you’d pay federal income tax on your unemployment benefits, you may not need to pay the state if you live in one of the nine states that don’t have income taxes, including Florida, Nevada, and Texas.

“It's still very very early in the season for us, but what we're finding is that even people with unemployment income are still getting a refund,” Pickering said. “It may not be as large as they'd gotten in the prior year but they're still getting a refund.”

People who got unemployment benefits in 2020 should have a Form 1099-G from their state. A lot of states don’t mail the form, so taxpayers should go to their state website to access the form.

Charitable donations

This year you may also get a bigger return if you donated to charity and use the standard deduction.

Taxpayers who take the standard deduction can deduct up to $300 in charitable donations this filing season. The $300 limit applies to both single filers and joint filers. Typically, only taxpayers who itemized their taxes could take a deduction for charitable donations.

"You either wrote a check or gave cash," Pickering said, noting that households goods donations cannot be deducted.

If you contributed money through your work, your pay stub as proof is enough to claim the credit. Otherwise, any receipts the charity gave you documenting your donation is enough.

Yahoo Money sister site Cashay has a weekly newsletter.
Yahoo Money sister site Cashay has a weekly newsletter.

Medical expenses

In previous years medical expenses had to exceed 10% of your adjusted gross income to be deductible. This tax season and going forward, that threshold is 7.5%.

"It's really helpful for people who are finding themselves. you know, in, in a difficult year with, you know, a lot of medical expenses," Pickering said.

Additionally, this season you can roll over any funds you have in a health care or dependent care flexible spending account (FSA). You will also be able to roll over any unused funds from 2021 to 2022. Usually, you have to spend those funds by the end of the calendar year or lose those pretax dollars permanently.

Denitsa is a writer for Yahoo Finance and Cashay, a new personal finance website. Follow her on Twitter @denitsa_tsekova.

Read more:

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Reddit.

Latest Stories

  • 10 things: Road-weary Raptors run out of gas versus rival Celtics

    The Raptors were clearly burnt out in a loss to the Celtics after a taxing but encouraging week-long stretch.

  • Texans to release 3-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt

    Watt asked for his release, continuing the cycle of dysfunction for the Houston Texans.

  • Australian Open Day 5: Fans barred from tournament after COVID-19 outbreak in Melbourne

    A COVID-19 outbreak will close off the tournament from spectators.

  • Arsenal to host Benfica in Greece in Europa League

    NYON, Switzerland — Arsenal will host Benfica in the Europa League in Greece because of travel restrictions affecting English clubs amid the coronavirus pandemic, UEFA said Friday. The second leg game in the round of 32 will be played at the home stadium of Olympiakos in Piraeus on Feb. 25, one week after Benfica’s “home” game takes place at Stadio Olimpico in Rome. UEFA previously said the away goals rule will apply even though neither Arsenal nor Benfica has home advantage. Both neutral venues were already being prepared for use in the Europa League. Olympiakos hosts PSV Eindhoven next week and Roma hosts Braga on Feb. 25. English clubs cannot travel to some European countries while an aggressively transmissible COVID-19 variant originating in Britain is spreading. Liverpool and Manchester City are barred from entering Germany so they will go to Budapest, Hungary, for Champions League games against Leipzig and Borussia Mönchengladbach, respectively. Chelsea is going to Bucharest, Romania, to face Atlético Madrid. Manchester United will go to Juventus's stadium in Turin to play Real Sociedad in the Europa League next week. Tottenham is set to travel to Austria as scheduled to face Wolfsberger. Arsenal is the only Premier League club yet confirmed to play its home game outside of England. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Embattled strength coach Chris Doyle lands on Urban Meyer's Jaguars staff

    A bevy of former Iowa players spoke out about alleged racist comments made by Doyle.

  • Olympian Klete Keller indicted on 7 charges for involvement in U.S. Capitol riots

    Klete Keller was recognized in the riots by an FBI agent and others in part because of the Team USA jacket he was wearing.

  • Tensions rising: NHL multigame series ratchet up animosity

    “If you’re going to play a team seven times in a row, it’s going to happen.”

  • Dallas Stars entered needless controversy by getting involved in Anthem-gate

    The Dallas Stars didn't have to release a statement about playing the national anthem. In doing so, they're perpetuating harm towards communities who don't fit their core demographic.

  • Tom Brady to undergo 'minor' knee surgery after Super Bowl victory

    Tom Brady led the Bucs to a Super Bowl win despite a knee injury.

  • Raptors to play entire season in Tampa due to COVID-19 restrictions

    The Toronto Raptors announced they will play out the remainder of the 2020-21 season in Tampa Bay.

  • R&A optimistic about holding British Open in July after last year's cancellation due to COVID-19

    The British Open is set to take place at Royal St. George's in July.

  • LeBron passes Durant for overall lead in voting for NBA All-Star Game

    LeBron claims the overall lead, and there's a little movement at the bottom of the lists.

  • JJ Watt announces Texans will grant his release

    JJ Watt made the announcement himself so fans "heard it straight from my mouth."

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime beats Shapovalov in clash of friends at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Denis Shapovalov 7-5, 7-5, 6-3 in an all-Canadian clash in the third round of the Australian Open on Friday.It was just the fifth Grand Slam meeting between two Canadian men in the Open Era, and the first to come in the third round or later."I was flawless and I played an amazing match," said Auger-Aliassime. "Of course, it's a shame we have to play each other. "Hopefully in the future we'll meet later in the tournament but I can just be happy about my performance tonight."The 20th-seeded Auger-Aliassime, a Montrealer, is now 2-2 lifetime at the top level against the 11th-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont.The 20-year-old Auger-Aliassime has tied a career best by reaching the round of 16 at a Grand Slam. He also advanced to the fourth round at last year's U.S. Open.Longtime friends, Auger-Aliassime first met Shapovalov more than a decade ago at a national tennis camp in Toronto when both were under 10 years old. Auger-Aliassime is one year younger than Shapovalov.“It’s never easy to play Denis," said Auger-Aliassime on the court after the match. "We played for the first time when we were nine and 10 so we go back a long time. "He’s beaten me pretty bad a couple of times and tonight went my way."Shapovalov stayed at Auger-Aliassime's house for part of his improbable run to the semifinals at the Rogers Cup in 2017.Auger-Aliassime will face Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev in the round of 16.Karatsev upset No. 8 seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina in three sets earlier Friday.Earlier Friday, No. 14 seed Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., beat Marton Fucsovics of Hungary 7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 in another third-round match.Raonic will face Novak Djokovic in the next round after the top-seeded Serb dispatched No. 27 seed Taylor Fritz of the U.S. 7-6 (1), 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-2.Djokovic has beaten Raonic in all 11 matches they've played against each other.In women's doubles, the sixth-seeded team of Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the U.S., lost to Americans Coco Gauff and Caty McNally 6-2, 6-2 in the second round.Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., and Heather Watson of Great Britain beat Australians Olivia Gadecki and Belinda Woolcock 7-5, 6-2 in another second-round match, while Toronto's Sharon Fichman and Mexico's Giuliana Olmos topped Kristyna Pliskova and Lucie Hradecka of the Czech Republic 7-5, 6-3.Fernandez and Fichman's teams will now face each other in the third round of the women's doubles tournament.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • The PUMA x Black Fives Foundation joint capsule collection honors the pre-NBA history of Black Americans in basketball

    A separate shoe launch will be arriving in the spring.

  • F1 driver Fernando Alonso suffers fractured jaw in cycling accident

    Alonso. 39, is making his F1 return in 2021 after racing elsewhere the past two seasons.

  • NHL betting reset: Can the Maple Leafs finally break their infamous Stanley Cup drought?

    The team with the best record in the NHL is a bit of a surprise.

  • Kamaiu Johnson's Journey to the PGA Tour | Dunk Bait

    LaJethro Jenkins chatted with Kamaiu Johnson on how he got here, NBA players and their swings, and what his future in Golf looks like.

  • Naomi Osaka advances, saves butterfly in Australian Open's best moment

    A butterfly caused quite a stir with Naomi Osaka on Friday at the Australian Open.

  • Paralympic ski star Brian McKeever helps out Canada's next generation of racers

    One of Canada's most decorated cross-country skiers is doing grunt work for the next generation in his sport. Brian McKeever, a 13-time Paralympic champion, is testing wax for young Canadian racers at this week's world junior and under-23 championship in Vuokatti, Finland. The 41-year-old from Canmore, Alta., gets handed skis from the wax technicians and tests them on snow to determine the waxes that glide and grip best. McKeever calls himself an extra set of hands, or legs, but variable weather in an outdoor sport can quickly alter snow conditions and put him in the hot seat. "I've seen the panic when the conditions are changing fast and you need to make a change in five minutes," McKeever said. "I hope I can be useful at that point and not in the way." McKeever, a visually-impaired skier, hasn't been able to race yet this winter. The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the world para-nordic championship that would have opened this week in Norway, as well as all but two World Cups still on the calendar in March. So the 20-time world champion helps out in the wax truck as Canada's top skiers under the age of 23 race in their lone international event this winter. "We're in the wax room all the time as athletes, but we're not really in it," McKeever said. "It's seeing a different side of the same coin. "Learning from four very good World Cup wax techs. Here I am, a 41-year-old rookie learning from these guys." McKeever's 17-year-old nephew Xavier is among the 20 Canadian skiers racing in Finland until Sunday. Xavier McKeever, Remi Drolet, Olivier Léveillé and Tom Stephen won a men's relay silver medal in last year's world junior championship in Oberwiesenthal, Germany. Drolet graduated to the under-23 ranks, but the other three teenagers are still racing against junior competitors in Vuokatti. In a normal season, McKeever would never had the time to watch his nephew compete because he'd be racing himself. "These kids are faster than any of us ever were at that age," McKeever said. "Xavier, my nephew, I didn't beat him once last year and I'll never beat him again. I'm so pumped about that. "I want to see these guys have a better career than I did. I want them to have better opportunities than I did because I feel pretty fortunate with the opportunities I've had." Owner of 16 medals overall, McKeever is the most successful man in cross-country skiing in Paralympic history. He says his sixth Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing next year will be his last. "I can feel my body doesn't respond to training the way it once did," he said. "Training a thousand hours a year is hard on you. I like it, but I would also enjoy not being in pain." McKeever intends to remain in Europe and train in hopes of racing in Slovenia and Finland next month, instead of returning to Canada to face a 14-day quarantine before then. "That's something we've talked a lot about in our program and I'm sure every sport is talking about," McKeever said. "How you can manage as a sport within this? "You can't go through multiple weeks of quarantine. You can't stop training for two weeks and expect to perform." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2021. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press