Key takeaways from the New York Times' investigation into Trump's taxes while in office

During his 2016 campaign and throughout his time in office, President Donald Trump has repeatedly made promises to "drain the swamp." The phrase signaled to many a desire to change Washington's widely maligned political culture.

In office, however, Trump has reportedly done just the opposite, according to a recent New York Times investigation into the federal taxes across the Trump organization.

Here are some of the most notable revelations from the investigation, which found over 200 companies, lobbying groups and foreign governments did business with, and benefitted from, work with Trump's businesses.

Judd Deere, a White House spokesman, told the Times in response to their reporting that Trump remained out of the loop on the Trump Organization's daily operations. Eric and Don. Jr remained in charge of the family business, he said.

"The president has kept his promise every day to the American people to fight for them, drain the swamp and always put America first," Deere said.

Trump did not back away from family operation

After his victory in the 2016 election, Trump vowed to back away from the day-to-day activities of the Trump Organization, leaving the family operation in the hands of his sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

The Times found, however, that Trump would occasionally let managers at the Trump International Hotel in Washington know he was being briefed on their performances. At Mar-a-Lago, the president reportedly raised prices on new members aiming to join the club at least twice during his first term.

Trump also would sometimes survey the details of club memberships and operations while serving as president. Eric Trump was known to brief his father on the Trump Organization, according to a former administration official cited by the Times.

Trump family businesses earned millions before he took office

Interviews conducted by the Times with almost 250 business leaders, lobbyists and Trump administration officials detailed how Trump interacted with monied interests before and during his presidency.

The Times said almost a quarter of the patrons in its report had not been previously reported on by other outlets.

Sixty customers with business interests with Trump before he took office brought nearly $12 million to the Trump Organization during the first two years of Trump’s presidency, according to the Times.

While many of those interviews said that Trump's advancing of their interests was not tied to their business with the Trump organization, almost all saw some kind of benefit from the federal government after Trump took office.

The tax records found that the club’s initiation fees in 2016 gave about $6 million in revenue for the organization.

Mar-a-Lago operates as a major lobbying site

The Times report also found that many of Trump's associates who helped lobby for his resorts had been elevated to political primacy in Washington as well.

These customers ranged from political leaders in the Dominican Republic Nigeria and Ukraine to large private prison and agricultural firms. Each of the foreign officials and domestic firms who conducted business with Ballard's firm saw notable material benefits from the administration.

Much of this lobbying was conducted at and through connections made at the Trump Organization's Doral and Mar-a-Lago resorts in Florida.

Access to Trump through Mar-a-Lago was common

Trump has spent much of his time in office at one of his organization's properties. The Times investigation found that his frequent stays at Mar-a-Lago made him and senior officials easily accessible to the resort's members, many of whom had joined with the explicit goal of lobbying the president.

Trump has spent nearly 400 days of his presidency at one of the family's hotels and properties during his presidency, making for many opportunities for such lobbying at Mar-a-Lago and elsewhere.

