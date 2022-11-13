Key takeaways from Oregon's Pac-12 football loss to Washington

Chris Hansen, Register-Guard
·8 min read

Oregon’s dream of forcing its way into the College Football Playoff officially ended Saturday when Bo Nix’s desperation throw toward the end zone with no time on the clock skipped off the turf inside Autzen Stadium.

But truly, the demise of the No. 6 Ducks began earlier in the fourth quarter of their eventual 37-34 upset loss to No. 25 Washington, a game that featured 1,114 yards of offense, seven lead changes and two ties.

In the final four minutes, Oregon couldn’t cap off a long, time-consuming drive with a touchdown, couldn’t stop Washington from scoring a long TD, couldn’t convert on fourth-and-1 from deep in its own territory, and couldn’t put together a miracle scoring drive with under a minute to play.

"Our guys played the entire game, they certainly didn't quit, they didn’t throw in the towel," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. "You have to give Washington credit, they played a complete game and we made more mistakes atthe end of the game that hurt us. This game 100% falls on me. Our players gave a phenomenal effort and I thought we shot ourselves in the foot a few times in the first half and were able to move the ball much better in the second half. That being said, we weren't able to get a stop defensively. Things we have to attack going forward."

Oregon's Kris Hutson remains in the end zone after time ran out for the Ducks on a last second Hail Mary pass by Bo Nix against Washington Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon's Kris Hutson remains in the end zone after time ran out for the Ducks on a last second Hail Mary pass by Bo Nix against Washington Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

The game was filled with drama to the very end, as Oregon receiver Troy Franklin appeared to make a reception along the sideline at the Washington 23-yard line with 1 second to play.

As Oregon kicker Camden Lewis hurried onto the field for a potential game-tying 40-yard attempt, officials ruled Franklin stepped out of bounds before making the catch and was flagged for illegal touching. After a review, the call was confirmed and the Ducks were back to the UW 40 and Nix’s last-gasp incompletion.

Franklin contended that he was shoved out of bounds by a Washington defender before coming back into the field of play to make the catch, which would have nullified the penalty, but replay officials didn't agree.

"I think everyone is pretty much upset right now thinking about the game," said Franklin, who finished with five catches for 139 yards.

The loss ended an eight-game winning streak for Oregon (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) and knocked it from the top of the conference standings to a ½-game behind Southern California.

It will almost certainly drop them out of the top-10 rankings.

The loss also ended the Ducks’ 23-game home win streak, which included 17-straight wins against Pac-12 teams.

For Washington (8-2, 5-2), it was a victory against the highest ranked opponent since a 2009 win against No. 3 USC. It was also their first win against a top-10 Oregon team.

"I know it’s just huge," first-year Washington coach Kalen DeBoer said. "It’s about these guys in the locker room and everything they’ve been through over the last couple years. They deserve it because they keep fighting, they keep playing, working, sticking together. I think in the end, program wise it’s a huge win. We just beat a top-10 team on the road and for us it’s just another step."

Here are some takeaways from Saturday’s loss.

Failure to dagger Huskies late hurt Ducks

The third quarter was wildly entertaining as the teams traded touchdowns.

By the end, Oregon had turned a 13-10 halftime deficit into a 31-27 advantage, though the Huskies had the ball at the Ducks’ 11-yard line when the fourth quarter started.

Three plays later, Oregon linebacker Jeffrey Bassa intercepted a pass from Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., at the goal line.

What followed was a 20-play, 91-yard drive by the Ducks that ate 10:33 off the fourth-quarter clock. But it also ended 8 yards short of the end zone, leading to a 26-yard field goal by Lewis that put the Ducks up by a touchdown, 34-27, with 3:54 to play.

A touchdown there would’ve made it a two-score advantage for Oregon. Being held to a field goal was a letdown for the Ducks and a massive save for the Huskies, who tied the score on their ensuing drive.

"Our guys had confidence going into that drive and obviously did a great job in that series," Lanning said. "If you go back and look at this game, you're going to see a multitude of times that we really just stopped ourselves and weren’t necessarily stopped."

Bo Nix's injury status

On the final play of Oregon’s long drive, Nix ran on third-and-5 from UW 10 and was stuffed by Washington safety Alex Cook after a 2-yard gain.

Nix got up, and then immediately sat back down, grabbing his lower right leg. He was eventually helped to the sideline and missed the Ducks’ next series, though he returned for the final series, albeit a little gimpy.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, left, sits in the turf after being injured on a fourth quarter play against the Washington Huskies Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, left, sits in the turf after being injured on a fourth quarter play against the Washington Huskies Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

"We’re always going to think about our players' health first," Lanning said. "At that moment we felt like he wasn't able to go and wanted to get him evaluated to see where things were actually at with him. He came back and said 'coach, I feel like I can go,' I asked if he was sure, the medical staff said he was good, so we went back with him."

An injury to Nix would be a killer for the Ducks. Saturday he completed 19-of-27 passes for 280 yards and two long touchdowns — 67 yards to Franklin and 46 yards to Dont’e Thornton — and also rushed for 59 yards and a score.

Ducks make critical call on fourth down

With Nix out for a series and the score tied 34-34, Oregon put in backup quarterback Ty Thompson and the result was a possession everyone on the Ducks would like to have back.

Thompson handed the ball off for three straight short runs until the Ducks had fourth-and-1 from their own 34.

Instead of punting, Lanning made the critical call to go for it and Noah Whittington slipped for a 1-yard loss, giving the ball back to the Huskies at the Oregon 33 with 1:26 left in the game.

Four plays and 35 seconds later, Washington was kicking the go-ahead field goal.

"We were able to run the ball there in the second half, I don't know that they stopped us much there, that’s probably the only negative play of the entire second half in the run game," Lanning said. "We felt like we were going to fall forward. We’ve been a team that can get a yard or two yards consistently this year and we didn’t get it done there."

Oregon pass defense is suspect

From the first drive to the last, Oregon’s defense showed no real ability to stop Penix, the NCAA’s leading passer.

Penix completed 26-of-35 passes for 408 yards and two second-half touchdowns of 76 and 62 yards — the latter coming 3:07 to play to tie the score 34-34.

"I think we understand that we didn't play our best today," defensive back Bennett Williams said. "I think guys want to get better, guys want to come back. We still have a lot to fight for. It's not the end of the season."

On the 62-yard TD pass caught by Taj Davis that tied the score late, Williams attempted to jump in front of the pass but didn't get to the ball in time, leaving Davis to run unchallenged into the end zone.

"The ball came out and I really thought I was going to make a play," Williams said. "I got a good break on it, but he put it in a good spot right on the sideline and, yeah, that's on me. That's one I gotta have."

It was the second-most yards thrown by Penix in a game this season and the second time he surpassed 400 yards.

The Ducks came into the game ranked 11th in the Pac-12 in pass defense, allowing an average of 276.6 per game. The 408 by Penix was the second-most allowed by Oregon this season, behind the 439 thrown by Georgia in the season-opening loss.

Other notable items

  • Bucky Irving (career-high 143 yards) and Noah Whittington (108) became the first pair of Oregon teammates to each rush for 100-plus yards in the same game since Nov. 23, 2018, when Travis Dye and CJ Verdell did so against Oregon State.

  • The Ducks lost a fumble for the first time this season when Nix mishandled a snap near the Washington goal line in the second quarter. Oregon came into the game as the only FBS team yet to lose a fumble.

  • Oregon had won five straight by 15-plus points — the longest active streak in the nation — and had won 16 straight games when leading after three quarters.

Follow Chris Hansen on Twitter @chansen_RG or email at chansen@registerguard.com

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Oregon Ducks fall to Washington Huskies: Key takeaways

Latest Stories

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Tatum scores 34, Celtics beat Nuggets for 5th straight win

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Skinner's 40 saves help Oilers defeat Panthers 4-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Defenceman Tyson Barrie scored twice and goalie Stuart Skinner made 40 saves as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Saturday afternoon. Barrie’s second of the game came four seconds into a power play at 6:53 of the third period to give Edmonton the lead for good. Edmonton also got goals from Warren Foegele and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, while Sam Bennett scored twice for the Panthers. The Oilers head home with a split of their four-game road trip after coming to S

  • Canada is in the World Cup. Here's what you need to know to cheer along

    With less than two weeks until kickoff at the FIFA World Cup, Canada's national men's team is putting the final touches on its preparations for a tournament 36 years in the making. The team has only ever qualified once before — back in 1986 — which means a whole new generation of supporters are now gearing up to cheer for the national squad as they head into the world's top soccer tournament. To help Canadians understand the path to the cup, and who might eventually win, CBC News has prepared a

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world juniors tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe even help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but also

  • Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David front Canada's 26-man roster for FIFA World Cup

    Canadian head coach John Herdman on Sunday announced the 26-player roster that will represent the country in its first men's FIFA World Cup since 1986. The names of the 26 men who will represent Canada at its first FIFA World Cup since 1986 were unveiled Sunday, with Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David headlining the roster for Qatar later this month. Porto's Stephen Eustáquio and Club Brugge's Cyle Larin are among the other key players. Roster Goalkeepers: Milan Borjan (Red Star Belgrade - Serbi

  • A's still pursuing Oakland ballpark with eye on Las Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oakland Athletics continue to push for a new stadium in the Bay Area, general manager David Forst said Tuesday, despite baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred's recent concerns about whether a deal would get done there. The A's, Forst said at baseball's general managers' meetings, are still looking for a new ballpark in Oakland or Las Vegas. “I'm aware of the commissioner's comments, obviously," Forst said, before noting team president Dave Kaval is the point person on the projec

  • FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 10

    Another season of fantasy football, another group of start-or-sit scenarios to answer. It’s not just enough to draft the right team and make the right moves off the waiver wire. We all know that. We also have to make sure that we are starting the correct players each week. Of course, we have our studs, anchors, and the players we’re starting virtually no matter what. We don’t need anyone to tell us to start Josh Allen. But, the further down the lineup we go, the more those questions trickle in.

  • Raptors' Precious Achiuwa out indefinitely with ankle injury

    Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa is out indefinitely after partially tearing ligaments in his ankle Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets.

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid

    CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • Suspended Irving won't return for Nets on Sunday vs Lakers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving won't play Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers, the first game he is eligible to return after he was suspended by the Nets for refusing to say he had no antisemitic beliefs. Coach Jacque Vaughn said Saturday before the Nets beat the Clippers that Irving wouldn't play, but provided no other updates. After remaining in Los Angeles to play the Lakers, the Nets continue their road trip with games in Sacramento and Portland. The Nets said when they sus

  • AP source: Panthers CB Jackson has torn left Achilles tendon

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers starting cornerback Donte Jackson will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his left Achilles tendon in Carolina’s 25-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night, a person familiar with the situation said Friday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not yet announced the news. Jackson had started nine games this season with 30 tackles and two interceptions, including one he returned for a

  • GMs not interested in discussing Click's status with Astros

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Houston Astros general manager James Click hasn't yet reached a new deal to return to the World Series champions — a curious situation, but not one he or his fellow GMs had much interest in discussing at their meetings this week. Click didn't answer Tuesday when asked at a Las Vegas Strip resort whether he would accept a one-year deal. His colleagues were hesitant to wade into Click's future, saying they were concentrating on their clubs. “He's had a great year,” New York Mets G

  • Jets soar past Stars 5-1 to keep point streak intact

    WINNIPEG — Mark Scheifele scored two of the Winnipeg Jets' four unanswered second-period goals in a 5-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Three Winnipeg goals were scored in a span of 2:45 in the middle period, leading to the 13,847 fans at Canada Life Centre giving the players rousing cheers as the period ended. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Saku Maenalanen and Mason Appleton, with an empty-netter, also had goals for the Jets. Appleton added a pair of assists and Kyle Connor collected three helper

  • Nets pull away late, take down Clippers 110-95

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 27 points, Seth Curry added 22 and the Brooklyn Nets broke free midway through the fourth quarter Saturday for a 110-95 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Nic Claxton had 13 points and 14 rebounds as the Nets improved to 4-1 since Kyrie Irving was given a team-imposed suspension that will last at least one more game. Three of the four victories have come on the road. The Nets have held five straight opponents below 100 points. Paul George scored 17 poin

  • Canada Ravens women look to end Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note

    The Canada Ravens look to end their Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note Wednesday against tournament debutant Brazil in Leeds, England. Having lost to Papua New Guinea (34-12) and England (54-4), the Canadian women cannot advance to the semifinals. Pride and third place in Group A are on the line Wednesday at Headlingley Stadium. Brazil is also winless, having lost 72-4 to England and 70-0 to Papua New Guinea. For Canada captain Gabrielle Hindley, the tournament has been positive.

  • NHL suspends Capitals' Aube-Kubel 3 games for illegal check

    NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been suspended for three games by the NHL for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote. The league announced the penalty on Saturday. Under the NHL's collective bargaining agreement with its players, Aube-Kubel will forfeit $16,216.23, based on his average annual salary. Aube-Kubel was ejected and assessed a match penalty for the hit on Foote at 1:52 of the second period during Washington's 5-1 vic