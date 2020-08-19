Key takeaways from the second night of the Democratic convention: Jill Biden loves Joe, and so did John McCain

The theme of the second night of the Democratic National Convention was “leadership matters” and the Democratic Party leaned heavily on those with prior government experience to make the case that Joe Biden is better equipped than Donald Trump to handle the responsibility of the presidency.

Here are four takeaways from day two of the DNC.

The old guard comes out in force

In the 77-year-old Biden, Democrats have chosen the oldest presidential nominee in U.S. history. Trump, 74, is currently the oldest person ever elected president and he often portrays Biden as too mentally diminished to run the country.

On Tuesday, Democrats attempted to turn that argument back on Trump by showcasing speakers with decades of experience in government to hammer home the message that he has done a terrible job in office.

A fixture at Democratic National Conventions since the 1980s, former President Bill Clinton was given less than five minutes to speak on Tuesday, and he used it to criticize Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have just four percent of the world's population, but 25 percent of the world's COVID cases,’” Clinton said. “Our unemployment rate is more than twice as high as South Korea's, two and a half times the United Kingdom's, and more than three times Japan's.”

Trump tweeted shortly after Clinton spoke, insisting, as he has many times, that the high number of cases in the U.S. is an artifact of the number of tests it has conducted. The argument is disproved by the fact that U.S. also has more deaths than any other country.

Tell the Dems that we have more Cases because we do FAR more Testing than any other Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2020

Clinton went on to portray Trump as ill-equipped to hold the job of president. "If you want somebody who watches television and zaps people on social media, he's your man," Clinton said in pre-taped remarks delivered from his home in Chappaqua, N.Y., adding, “At a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command center. Instead, it’s a storm center. There’s only chaos. Just one thing never changes — his determination to deny responsibility and shift the blame. The buck never stops there.”

John Kerry, a former U.S. senator and Democratic presidential nominee in 2004, has often been mocked by Trump over the nuclear deal he negotiated with Iran as Barack Obama’s secretary of state. Trump campaigned against the deal and withdrew the U.S. from it in 2018.

Kerry delivered some of the strongest words of the night against Trump, especially concerning matters of foreign policy.

“Donald Trump pretends Russia didn’t attack our elections. And now, he does nothing about Russia putting a bounty on our troops,” Kerry said in reference to U.S. intelligence findings. “So he won’t defend our country. He doesn’t know how to defend our troops. The only person he’s interested in defending is himself.”

Kerry has also been criticized by Trump for his role in pushing the U.S. to join the Paris Climate Accord, which Trump has also rejected. Those moves and more, Kerry said, have made Trump a laughing stock around the world.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry speaks during the virtual Democratic National Convention on August 18, 2020. (via Reuters TV) More

“When this president goes overseas, it isn't a goodwill mission, it's a blooper reel. He breaks up with our allies and writes love letters to dictators. America deserves a president who's looked up to — not laughed at."

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell, a retired four-star general and a former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, implied in his second ever speech at a Democratic National Convention (he also spoke at two Republican National Conventions) that Trump lacks the values needed in a U.S. president.

“Our country needs a commander in chief who takes care of our troops in the same way he would his own family. But Joe Biden doesn’t need teaching,” Powell said. Given that Powell voted for both Obama and Clinton, his standing as yet another Republican crossing over to endorse Biden may not carry much weight.

