Key stat shows where Chelsea lost out in one area versus Manchester City

There has been one key stat that has shown where Chelsea have lost out to Manchester City in one main area on the pitch other than of course the goals.

Chelsea lost 2-0 against Man City yesterday in their Premier League opener at Stamford Bridge in a game that was always going to be tough for Chelsea and new head coach Enzo Maresca.

I don’t think many people expected Chelsea to win this one but perhaps many believed they could get a draw against the current league champions.

Pep Guardiola’s side were always going to be tough to beat though and they scored two vital goals to get the victory and clean-sheet away from home in their first game of the new campaign.

Chelsea lose out in key area

Didn't go unnoticed that Chelsea were outrun by opponents in 32 of their 38 Premier League matches last season. Same again today. Manchester City can tend to let the ball do the work but put in a shift at Stamford Bridge. Covered 111.4km to Chelsea's 107.6km — Kieran Gill (@kierangill_DM) August 18, 2024

Football can often be about out-running your opponents as well as out-scoring them, which is of course the most important thing to do. But games are often won by the side who has simply just ran more and covered more ground on the whole, and yesterday that was Man City.

As you can see in the post above, Chelsea were outrun by opponents in 32 of their 38 Premier League matches last season, and the same happened on Sunday against City, who covered 111.4 km compared to Chelsea’s 107.6 km.

And distance covered really does matter. It’s perhaps something that Maresca will need to look at in training and getting his players covering more ground on the whole.

But goals scored will always be most important, and Chelsea were just not clinical enough.