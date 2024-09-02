Key Stat Shows How France EURO 2024 Star Has Become More Lethal In Front Of Goal For Inter Milan

One key stat shows why striker Marcus Thuram has become more of a goal threat for Inter Milan at the start of this season.

Today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews, note that the Frenchman has already significantly increased his number of touches inside the opposition penalty area.

At the start of this season, Thuram has been the player Inter have been able to turn to for goals.

The 27-year-old has already found the back of the net four times after just three matches.

This came in the form of two braces, against Genoa and Atalanta.

After three matches last season, Thuram had scored just one goal.

And by the end of the campaign, the Frenchman had scored thirteen goals in Serie A.

That is hardly a bad return. Moreover, there was the fact that Thuram’s goals often seemed to come in decisive moments in important matches to consider.

But it was not the total of a truly prolific goalscorer who can power Inter in front of goal throughout the season.

Key Stat Shows Why Marcus Thuram Becoming More Prolific For Inter Milan

Thuram is already a decent part of the way towards his total from last season, and it is just the first international break of the season.

The 27-year-old has still managed to involve himself in all phases of play for Inter.

But now, Thuram is playing off the opposition defensive line more than ever.

And, crucially, the Frenchman is also playing closer to the opposition goal.

As the Gazzetta notes, after three matches last season, Thuram had touched the ball 22 times in the opposition penalty area.

This time around, that number has risen to thirty.

That is also allowing Thuram to get more poacher’s chances. His goals against Atalanta were a prime example of that emerging instinct from the former Borussia Monchengladbach striker.