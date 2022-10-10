Key shareholder vote on Truth Social delayed, while Trump Media exec gets suspended

Jay Weaver
·5 min read
  • 1/4

    Key shareholder vote on Truth Social delayed, while Trump Media exec gets suspended

    Courtesy of William Wilkerson and attorneys
  • 2/4

    Key shareholder vote on Truth Social delayed, while Trump Media exec gets suspended

    Courtesy of William Wilkerson and attorneys
  • 3/4

    Key shareholder vote on Truth Social delayed, while Trump Media exec gets suspended

    Courtesy of William Wilkerson and attorneys
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 4/4

    Key shareholder vote on Truth Social delayed, while Trump Media exec gets suspended

    Courtesy of William Wilkerson and attorneys

The merger between a Miami-based investment company and former President Donald Trump’s media firm remained uncertain Monday, when a critical shareholder vote on a deadline extension was put on hold.

Patrick Orlando, CEO and chairman of Digital World Acquisition Corp., said he delayed the vote until Nov. 3 so stockholders in the publicly traded company have more time to consider a year-long extension that would allow more time for federal regulators to review the merger with Trump Media & Technology Group. The regulatory extension is considered crucial to Trump’s goal to create a Florida-based social-media platform as a conservative alternative to Twitter.

“We are working diligently to record all the votes that are continuing to come in from our stockholders and are adjourning this meeting to provide additional time for stockholders to cast their votes,” Orlando said during a webcast and audio conference of Digital World’s shareholder meeting.

Orlando did not disclose how many shareholders have cast ballots for or against the year-long extension, which was proposed at Digital World’s previous stockholder meeting last month.

The Trump-led social-media platform, Truth Social, went online in February, but its future could be in jeopardy if shareholders of Digital World vote not to extend the deadline until September 2023 to complete the $1 billion-plus merger deal under scrutiny by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Meanwhile, a Trump Media executive who spoke exclusively with the Miami Herald about what he saw as serious problems with the merger and Truth Social’s future has been been suspended indefinitely. William Wilkerson, Trump Media’s senior vice president of operations over the past year, was suspended Friday for allegedly violating the terms of his employment agreement after the Herald published a story in which he said the former president’s new firm would go “bankrupt.”

“Your suspension is indefinite pending a determination by the Company’s Board of Directors whether for-cause termination is warranted based on a review of all relevant facts and circumstances,” Trump Media’s lawyers wrote Wilkerson on Friday.

The merger between Digital World and Sarasota-based Trump Media could fall apart without the deadline extension because Digital World needs time to get approval from the SEC and to reassure investors of Truth Social’s viability. Without that extra time, Digital World’s shareholder funds might have to be returned to investors, depriving Truth Social of much-needed operating capital.

At least some investors have grown jittery about Trump Media’s merger with Digital World and recently withdrew about $140 million from the deal.

The investigation

At the same time, federal regulators and prosecutors in New York have stepped up parallel investigations into Digital World and its deal with Trump Media, according to the Miami investment firm’s filings with the SEC and published news media reports. The scope of the ongoing twin investigations, which are probing possible securities and trading violations, is not yet clear, but no one has been accused of wrongdoing.

The former president’s fledgling media firm and social platform have deep Florida roots: Trump Media was founded in January 2021 after Twitter banned Trump for claiming repeatedly that the 2020 election was “stolen.” It was based originally in his hometown of Palm Beach and then moved to Sarasota. Early investors included a conservative radio host who grew up in Fort Lauderdale, a South Florida lawyer whom Trump once fired as a contestant on his TV reality show, “The Apprentice,” and Miami financier Patrick Orlando, who heads Digital World.

The merger between Trump Media and Digital World was conceived at Trump’s opulent Palm Beach estate, Mar-a-Lago, and his exclusive golf club in Bedminster, N.J., according to a Trump Media executive who spoke exclusively with the Miami Herald and provided records, including emails, photos and contracts of the merger agreement.

Wilkerson, the suspended Trump Media executive, filed a whistleblower complaint in August with the SEC, alleging securities violations involving the Trump Media and Digital World merger.

Wilkerson, who may be entitled to an award through his complaint, is cooperating with federal authorities in their investigation of the merger, according to his attorneys Phil Brewster, Patrick Mincey and Stephen Bell.

Wilkerson is an eyewitness who has turned over internal business documents to SEC enforcement officials, federal prosecutors and FBI investigators. He has been part of the team that founded and built Trump Media, so as an insider he can chronicle the events under scrutiny.

Wilkerson, who has also had an up-close view of the launching of the social media platform as an alternative to Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, told the Herald that he believes Truth Social’s future is shaky. He argues the site has quickly become more about promoting Trump than giving voice to a range of conservatives and others, and that the operation is struggling with issues that go beyond regulatory questions about the financial structure that created it.

Wilkerson said that if shareholders don’t approve the merger extension on Monday, the Trump Media marriage to Digital World would probably be called off and investors’ funds would be liquidated and returned to them.

“One way or another, this company is going to go bankrupt,” Wilkerson, 38, told the Herald. “I don’t think the company is going to be approved by the SEC.”

Truth Social’s platform also has failed to attract the hoped-for audience that would make it a viable Twitter rival, though it saw an uptick in downloads after FBI agents recovered allegedly mishandled classified documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in August.

As of late April 2022, MarketWatch reported that Truth Social had around 513,000 active daily users, in comparison to Twitter’s reported active daily user base of 217 million. In mid-August 2022, Trump was reported to have 3.9 million Truth Social followers. He previously had 89 million on Twitter and 34 million on Facebook before the twice-impeached president was banned from both.

Latest Stories

  • Stars sign 41-goal scorer Robertson to $31M, 4-year deal

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after the young 40-goal scorer missed the first two weeks of training camp. The Stars announced the deal late Wednesday night, after their exhibition game in Denver, only a week before the regular season opener Oct. 13 at Nashville. Robertson turned 23 soon after the end of last season, when the left wing had 41 goals and 38 assists for 79 points in his 74 games. His 13 power-play goals led th

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • AFC North clash, Cowboys vs. Rams highlight Week 5 NFL games

    Bengals-Ravens is this weekends can't-miss game while the Eagles and Cowboys look to continue their winning ways before a crucial Week 6 head-to-head matchup.

  • Senators beat familiar Canadiens 3-2 in overtime

    BOUCTOUCHE, N.B. — It seemed fitting, if not cruel, that the Montreal Canadiens would lose their final game of the NHL pre-season to the Ottawa Senators. The Canadiens, who lost 3-2 to the Senators in overtime on Saturday, went 0-8 in the pre-season with four of the losses against the Senators, all by one goal. Drake Batherson scored at 2:45 of overtime to give the Senators their third win over the Canadiens in the past five days. Derick Brassard and Scott Sabourin also scored for Ottawa, which

  • Calgary Stampeders extend receiver Malik Henry's contract for three seasons

    CALGARY — The Stampeders have signed receiver Malik Henry to a three-year contract extension that keeps him in Calgary to the end of the 2025 season. The 25-year-old from Tifton, Ga., has amassed 1,023 receiving yards for eight touchdowns in his second CFL season. Henry leads the league in yards after catch with 422. “Malik this season has emerged as a dynamic playmaker and one of the league’s most dangerous receivers,” Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel said Wednesday in a s

  • Drop the puck: What to know about the 2022-23 NHL season

    The NHL is back to normal with the regular season stretching from October through the middle of April before the two-month thrill ride that is the chase for the Stanley Cup. Over that time, teams are scheduled to play a total of 1,312 games over 189 days, starting with Nashville and San Jose facing off Friday in the first of two games in Prague. Play gets underway in North America on Tuesday when Tampa Bay visits the New York Rangers and Los Angeles hosts Vegas. The Colorado Avalanche begin thei

  • Red Wings rally to dump visiting Maple Leafs 4-2 in pre-season tilt

    DETROIT — The Detroit Red Wings spotted the Toronto Maple Leafs an early 2-0 lead, but managed to claw back and beat their longtime rival 4-2 in NHL pre-season action on Friday. Tyler Bertuzzi led the Red Wings with two goals, including an empty netter, while Elmer Soderblom and Joe Veleno added singles for the Red Wings, who improved their pre-season record to 3-4. Veleno's game-winning goal was scored at 8:13 of the third period. Nick Abruzzese, who scored before the game was two minutes old,

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks edge Oilers 5-4 for first win of the pre-season

    ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — Elias Pettersson scored twice and the Vancouver Canucks captured their first win of the pre-season on Wednesday, beating the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 in pre-season play. Conor Garland added a goal and an assist for the Canucks (1-3-2) while Nils Hoglander and Tanner Pearson also scored. Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Bo Horvat and Quinn Hughes each contributed a pair of helpers. Connor McDavid led the Oilers (4-3-0), scoring and notching an assist, while Zach Hyman and James Hamblin added s

  • Raptors get going early in overtime to take 125-119 win over Celtics

    BOSTON (AP) — Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa scored 13 points apiece and Toronto used an early burst in overtime to beat Boston 125-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Jackson also had 13 points for the Raptors. Siakam recorded six rebounds and Achiuwa seven boards as the Raptors improved to 2-0 in the preseason. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 23 points and Sam Hauser had 22, connecting on 8 of 12 shots, including 5 of 8 from outside the arc. Jayson Tatum finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while

  • Maple Leafs' opening-night roster almost set after cuts

    The Maple Leafs signed Zach Aston Reese to a one-year deal, placed Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, and Adam Gaudette on waivers, while Denis Malgin and Nick Robertson both made the roster cut as Toronto prepares for NHL opening night in Montreal.

  • Canucks crush Coyotes 4-0 in final pre-season test

    VANCOUVER — The learning curve continues for Andrei Kuzmenko. Kuzmenko scored a goal and collected an assist as the Vancouver Canucks finished their NHL pre-season with a 4-0 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday. In four exhibition games Kuzmenko has scored three goals and added three assists, showing why the Canucks signed the 26-year-old Russian to a free-agent contact after playing eight seasons in the KHL. “This season is very interesting for me,” said the five-foot-11, 194-pound left-wing

  • Canucks crush Coyotes 4-0 in final pre-season test

    VANCOUVER — Newcomer Andrei Kuzmenko scored a goal and added an assist while goaltender Thatcher Demko stopped seven shots for the shutout as the Vancouver Canucks wrapped up their NHL pre-season with a 4-0 win over the Arizona Coyotes Friday night. Bo Horvat, Dakota Joshua and Elias Pettersson also scored for the Canucks, who ended the pre-season with a 2-3-2 record. Vancouver’s first exhibition win came Wednesday night against Edmonton in Abbotsford, B.C. The Coyotes (0-5-1) wrap up their exhi

  • DeRozan leads Bulls in 115-98 pre-season win over Raptors

    TORONTO — A busy and competitive summer has Canadian Dalano Banton more confident and comfortable in his second Toronto Raptors training camp. The 22-year-old from the Toronto neighbourhood of Rexdale scored 11 points and was as impressive on defence in his 17 minutes in the Raptors 115-98 pre-season loss to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. After the Raptors early exit from the playoffs, Banton played in the NBA summer league in Las Vegas and for Canada at the FIBA AmeriCup in Brazil and worked out

  • Vancouver Whitecaps looks to Stephanie Labbé, new GM of women's programs, to renew club's image

    The Vancouver Whitecaps are hoping the hiring of former national team goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé will not only improve the club's image but will be a step toward building a women's professional soccer league in Canada. The 35-year-old recently retired Olympic gold and bronze medalist was introduced on Thursday in the new position of general manager of Whitecaps women's programs. Labbé took the opportunity to address a damning report on sexual misconduct and abuse in U.S. women's soccer and the N

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • Lightning suspend Ian Cole amid sexual abuse allegations

    A woman alleged on Friday that Cole sexually abused her while she was a minor and showed a pattern of coercing and grooming underage women.

  • Toronto Arrows sign flanker Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the MLR draft

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed forward Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the August Major League Rugby draft. The 24-year-old from nearby Cobourg comes from the University of British Columbia, where he captained the Thunderbirds to the 2021 Canadian university championship. The six-foot-three, 230-pound flanker adds to an Arrows back row that already features Lucas Rumball, Mitch Eadie Travis Larsen, James O’Neill and Mason Flesch. “Another local signing, Owain was massive for UB