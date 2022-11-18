A Key Ring Charger—and More Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

Hannah Dorough
·4 min read

Including dog stairs, iPad mounts, and a bag sealer.

<p>Rollingsquare.com</p>

Rollingsquare.com

We’re all about simplifying our life (and yours!) and one of the best ways to do that is through multi-use products. These gadgets and gizmos deliver the best of both worlds and help to streamline your life. Shop a key ring that doesn’t just charge your phone, but any device you have on hand, an eyeliner that gives you the sharpest wing, adheres your lashes, and works with magnetic lashes, and a selection of the chicest tops, dresses, and bodysuits with built-in bras to give you support, smooth lines, and avoid ugly bra straps. These items don’t just do one job well, they do multiple jobs spectacularly, so you get the most bang for your buck!

Magnetic Eyeliner

<p>Courtesy of Half Magic</p>

Courtesy of Half Magic

We love a two-in-one product, but this eyeliner from Velour Lashes has done us one better. Velour Lashes has taken its award-winning Lash and Go Eyeliner formula and made it compatible with magnetic lashes. It's a triple threat product that works as an ultra-black eyeliner, a lash glue for traditional lashes, and a magnetic liner for magnetic lashes. So no matter what style of makeup or lashes you’re aiming for, you’ve got the best product for the job at your fingertips.

Price at time of publish: $25

Key Ring Charger

<p>Courtesy of Rolling Square</p>

Courtesy of Rolling Square

Hailed as the Swiss army knife of charging, inCharge X is the key ring of your dreams. Designed and made in Switzerland, this key ring has six different charging adapters with 100W, allowing you to quickly charge virtually any device. It also allows for data transfer and ultra-fast charging up to 100W. With a USB-A and USB-C input and a Lightning (iPhone), Micro USB, and USB-C output, all dangling on your keychain in a single compact and durable device, you’ll never be without a charge again.

Price at time of publish: $29

Bramis

<p>Courtesy of Bramis</p>

Courtesy of Bramis

The Tiktok-famous Bramis attire from the Klassy Network more than lives up to the hype. They’re stretchy, soft, and smoothing, and that’s not even what they’re famous for. Bramis caused a media sensation with their revolutionary built-in padding that ranges from sizes S-XXXL to accommodate chests from A-GG+ cups. The built-in padding makes it easy to wear off-the-shoulder, one-shouldered, or plunging neckline shirts, dresses, and bodysuits, while avoiding awkward bra straps, bunching, and bra lines. The stretchy fabric paired with the comfortable padding gives you support, smooths lines, and boosts cleavage all in one, and the variety of cuts and colors means there’s a Bramis style for everyone.

Price at time of publish: $45

iPad Mount

<p>Courtesy of Amazon</p>

Courtesy of Amazon

This phone and iPad mount truly is a lifesaver—no more spilling tomato sauce on your screen as you try to follow that lasagna recipe, or dropping your phone on your face as you watch the latest Property Brothers episode on your phone. With easy-to-apply (and easy-to-remove) strips that can hold up to five pounds, you can install the mount wherever there’s a flat surface, set your brackets the perfect space apart for your specific phone or iPad, and then simply slip your device in and you’re ready to go.

Price at time of publish: $15

Dog Stairs

<p>Courtesy of Amazon</p>

Courtesy of Amazon

Some dogs are hurdling pros, but often there comes a time when most dogs need an extra boost to get to that comfy spot on the couch. These dog-approved stairs are also human-approved, making them the best of both worlds. Made out of high-density foam, the stairs are light yet sturdy, perfect for small dogs, and come with an anti-slip cover that’s removable and machine-washable. Because of their inventive design, you can easily fold the stairs into a convertible dog bed when not in use. They also come in three different sizes for any couch height.

Price at time of publish: $55

Bag Sealer

<p>Courtesy of Walmart</p>

Courtesy of Walmart

We’ve all been there. You open up a bags of chips, snack to your heart's content, and then shove them back into the pantry. And then, you return to them later only to find stale chips awaiting you. This bag sealer solves that problem so you can keep snacking away. Mighty Rock’s mini, battery-powered bag sealer allows you to heat-seal any bag with the push of a button to keep it leak-free with all that freshness sealed in. The mini sealer also comes with a built-in bag cutter, so you can easily open up those chips you just sealed. With a built-in hook to hang in your pantry, this little gadget is a game changer for snackers.

Price at time of publish: $10

