Ukraine-Russia war latest: Key port used by Russian warships set on fire in overnight strike

Crimea missile attack

A strategic port used to repair Russian warships is on fire following an overnight attack in Crimea.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol, said a Ukrainian missile strike targeted the Sevastopol Shipyard.

It comes just two days after Ukraine said it had seized off-shore drilling rigs, as Volodymyr Zelensky’s government attempts to regain control of the Black Sea.

The oil and gas platforms had been under Russian control since the illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Last month, Ukraine hit a major air defence system Russia was using to guard the Crimean Peninsula. It also launched an attack on the Kerch Bridge which links Crimea to mainland Russia.

05:34 AM BST

Kim Jong-un and Putin meet for talks at cosmodrome

President Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un arrived at the Vostochny Cosmodrome on Wednesday for rare talks that could lead to a weapons deal.

“I am glad to see you,” Putin said as he shook Kim’s hand for around 40 seconds. “This is our new cosmodrome.”

Via a translator, Kim thanked Putin for the invitation and for the warmth of his reception.

05:29 AM BST

Video shows port explosion

Social media users reported hearing “claps” like “thunder” before explosions were recorded in Crimea about 2am local time.

Videos showed flames and plumes of smoke above the Sevmorzavod shipyard:

A # of Russian Telegram channels posted videos of explosions and a fire reportedly at the 13th Ship Repair Plant in Sevastopol, possibly from a missile strike. https://t.co/Pr645WM7Kthttps://t.co/6vKPel4yhthttps://t.co/jXTfViRBy9https://t.co/6AQB0skAdKhttps://t.co/p13j5iL0gt pic.twitter.com/Fgg1FTPKkn — Rob Lee (@RALee85) September 13, 2023

05:18 AM BST

Sevastopol Shipyard on fire

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor of occupied Sevastopol, says 24 people were wounded when a Ukrainian missile hit the shipyard of the naval city early Wednesday.

“All emergency services are working on the site, there is no danger to civilian objects in the city,” Razvozhayev said on the Telegram messaging app.

The strategic Sevastopol Shipyard on the Crimean Peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, builds and repairs ships and submarines of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, which has launched drone and missile attacks on Ukraine.

Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported that the Crimean Bridge was temporarily shut down.

05:02 AM BST

