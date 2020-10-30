‘Key & Peele’ and ‘Reno 911!’ Coming to HBO Max (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, HBO Max has acquired non-exclusive rights to stream various Comedy Central shows including “Key & Peele,” and Spectrum Originals and AMC Networks have together picked up the Zak Penn series, “Beacon 23.”

DATES

HBO Max revealed a Nov. 19 launch date for “I Hate Suzie.” The series stars Billie Piper as Suzie Pickles, a celebrity whose status begins to recede when a phone hack leads to the release of a personal photo and she experiences a different stage of processing the trauma in each episode. As the star attempts to deal with the fallout, she must also embark on a journey to understand who she truly is. Piper also serves as a creator for the show alongside writer Lucy Prebble. Other stars include Leila Farzad, Daniel Ings and Nathaniel Martello-White.

GREENLIGHTS

Spectrum Originals and AMC Networks picked up “Beacon 23,” a psychological thriller about two people who’ve gotten trapped in a lighthouse in the furthest corner of the known universe. The series is created by Zak Penn and is based on the sci-fi book by Hugh Howey. It will be exclusively run on Spectrum for nine months before becoming an AMC original across platforms owned by AMC Networks. Penn is the showrunner. He is joined by executive producers Ira Steven Behr, Katie O’Connell Marsh and Elisa Ellis. The series is co-produced by Spectrum Originals and Platform One Media.

PROGRAMMING

ABC has announced its holiday programming slate, which will include various new specials, including “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” (Nov. 26), “The Disney Holiday Singalong” (Nov. 30), “CMA Country Christmas” (Nov. 30) and “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Celebration” (Dec. 25). There will also be holiday-themed episodes of “General Hospital” (Nov. 30, Dec. 23), “The Goldbergs” (Dec. 2) and “Black-ish” (Dec. 2), as well as a three-episode season of “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” which premieres on Dec. 9. Classics like “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” and “Shrek the Halls” are also included in the lineup.

HBO Max has secured rights to stream five Comedy Central shows on the platform non-exclusively, including “Key & Peele,” “Reno 911!,” “Chappelle’s Show,” “Nathan for You” and “Inside Amy Schumer.” “Key & Peele” stars creators Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele and features various sketches over a wide array of topics. “Reno 911!,” a mock documentary about a sheriff’s department, comes from Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant and Kerri Kenney. Dave Chappelle leads the sketch and stand-up series, “Chappelle’s Show. “Nathan for You” follows Nathan Fielder, a business adviser with outside-the-box ideas, and “Inside Amy Schumer” is a sketch show led by the titular comedian. Each will be available to stream on Nov. 1. The collection joins “South Park,” as well as The Other Two” and “South Side,” two shows produced by Comedy Central for HBO Max.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight’s guests on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” are Nick Offerman, Stacey Abrams, Busta Rhymes and Anderson.Paak, while Neil deGrasse Tyson and Jon Stewart will be on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

