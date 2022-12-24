Key mining route cleared after days of protests, Peru government says

·1 min read

(Reuters) - A key road for mining transportation in Peru was cleared after days of protests, a government minister said, as the country struggles with political tensions following the ousting and arrest of former President Pedro Castillo.

The so-called southern mining corridor in the Cusco region was cleared on Friday afternoon after a meeting between local and trade organizations, Energy and Mines Minister Oscar Vera said in a statement.

Demonstrators have blocked roads and forced the closure of airports as part of protests after the arrest of Castillo and the designation of Dina Boluarte as president.

The southern corridor is key for important mines including Las Bambas, which is one of the world's largest copper mines and is owned by China's MMG Ltd.

The road has suffered other blockades this year due to protests by neighboring communities who demanded more benefits from the exploitation of resources.

(Reporting by Natalia Ramos; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Latest Stories

  • Horvat leads Canucks to 5-2 road win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — Bo Horvat had two goals and two assists and J.T. Miller had a pair of goals as the Vancouver Canucks headed into the Christmas holiday break on a high note with a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night. Ilya Mikheyev also scored for the Canucks (15-15-3) who have won two in a row. Derek Ryan and Connor McDavid responded with goals for the Oilers (18-15-2) who have lost four of their last five. The Oilers opened the scoring midway through the first period when Warren Foeg

  • Golf Canada unveils 2023 national teams under new three-tier system

    An all-time high of 57 athletes were named to Golf Canada's teams on Wednesday along with eight coaches. Golf Canada’s 2023 national team system now features three program tiers: amateurs and professionals are on Team Canada, NextGen is for under-21 amateurs, and the third group is a talent identification system aimed at growing the pool of prospects. The updated program tiers are designed to help Golf Canada's high-performance program increase the number of Canadians on the LPGA and PGA Tours t

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • Watson: Stefanski connection, offense sold him on Browns

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson didn't choose Cleveland — over Carolina, New Orleans and Atlanta — because of the weather or the Browns' success with quarterbacks. The first is frequently gloomy, the other, horrendous. But along with a $230 million, fully guaranteed contract, Watson was enticed to join the Browns after making a strong initial connection with coach Kevin Stefanski, who showed him the possibilities to shine in Cleveland's offense. When team owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam visited Wa

  • Edmonton woman wins World Poker Tour Ladies Championship

    Lina Niu knows when to hold 'em. The 38-year-old Edmonton woman is more than $100,000 richer after winning the World Poker Tour Ladies Championship. Niu has been celebrating in Las Vegas after she trumped the competition on Monday at the Wynn. "It felt like a dream. It still hasn't really fully hit me yet," Niu told CBC. Her total winnings from the tournament came to $105,136 US. Niu said knowing all her moves were televised and viewers could see her deck made her decisions all that more nerve-r

  • 'I've always dreamed of this': Nunavut hockey player reflects on playing for U.S. team

    Daniel McKitrick grew up playing hockey in Coral Harbour, Nunavut — an Arctic community on the northern shoreline of Hudson's Bay, where the average winter temperature is in the –20s C. Now he trains just a stone's throw from the Gulf of Mexico at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center, around a 10 minute drive from the beach. It's just about always warm enough to go for a dip. "It's hot here all the time, even the winter," says 25-year-old McKitrick. Earlier this year he was signe

  • Canadian Premier League voluntarily recognizes new players' association

    TORONTO — The Canadian Premier League says it has voluntarily recognized that the Professional Footballers Association of Canada will represent professional soccer players under contract to CPL teams. An online, secret ballot was held among players between Dec. 15 and 19 with the majority of votes in favour of PFA Canada representing the players as their bargaining agent. All players under contract to CPL clubs were given the opportunity to cast a vote. CPL commissioner Mark Noonan and PFA Canad

  • Raty scores in NHL debut, leads Islanders past Panthers 5-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Aatu Raty scored in his NHL debut, Anthony Beauvillier added two goals and Ilya Sorokin made 22 saves, leading the New York Islanders to a 5-1 win over the Florida Panthers on Friday night. Ryan Pulock and Zach Parise also scored for the Islanders. Matthew Tkachuk scored his 15th goal of the season for Florida, which had won its two earlier meetings against the Islanders this season. Sergei Bobrovsky made 38 saves. Raty, a 20-year-old Finnish rookie recalled from AHL Bridgeport e

  • Carrier's OT goal leads Predators over Oilers 4-3

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alexandre Carrier scored at 2:12 of overtime to give the Nashville Predators a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night. Matt Duchene, Mattias Ekholm and Jordan Gross also scored for Nashville, which snapped a six-game NHL losing streak. Juuse Saros made 31 saves to help the Predators end an eight-game skid against the Oilers. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two power-play goals and Jesse Puljujarvi also scored for Edmonton, which has lost three straight. Connor McDav

  • Vejmelka sharp in Coyotes' 2-1 shootout win over Kings

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka had 26 saves and stopped all three shots in a shootout in the Arizona Coyotes' 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. Arizona’s Nick Schmaltz scored on a power play in the first period. Alex Iafallo evened it on the man advantage in the second, leaving the Coyotes tied heading into the third period for the fifth straight game. Nick Bjugstad scored on Arizona's second shot in the shootout after Vejmelk stopped Gabriel Vilardi. Arizona's Clayton

  • What kind of center do the Raptors acquire?

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss the center role on the Raptors and what kind of player they require in that position. Full episode is available on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • 'The limit does not exist': Trio of Canadian Olympic speed skaters announce retirement

    Three Canadian speed skaters, Gilmore Junio, Kaylin Irvine and Marsha Hudey, retired after each representing the maple leaf for nearly a decade. The trio of skaters were honoured for their accomplishments in the sport, and for Canada, at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Calgary on Wednesday, where their retirements became official. Junio, a three-time Olympian who competed in his first Games in Sochi 2014, has 12 World Cup medals to his name over the course of his career, including seven in th

  • Colts bench Ryan for 2nd time, will give Foles starting job

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nick Foles will replace 37-year-old Matt Ryan as the Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback, interim coach Jeff Saturday announced Wednesday. The Colts will host the Chargers on Monday night. Saturday made the move, four days after the Colts blew a 33-point lead in a 39-36 overtime loss at Minnesota — the largest comeback in NFL history. In Indy's previous game, at Dallas, the Colts gave up 33 fourth-quarter points largely because of four turnovers. The Colts (4-9-1) are hop

  • Leafs all-offence unit might not be answer to power-play struggles

    Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe rolled out five-forwards on the power play against Washington, with Mitch Marner at the point but despite the team's struggles with the man-advantage, the Maple Leafs might be better served with Rasmus Sandin in the long-run.

  • Vikings' Jefferson unfazed by big hits, as big games pile up

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — For all the superb skills Justin Jefferson has as the leading receiver in the NFL, from route-running savvy to quick-twitch elusiveness to vertical jump to just pure speed, his ability to simply hang onto the ball for the Minnesota Vikings might be his best attribute of all. The sure hands are one thing, but his unflinching courage and natural strength to grab a ball in tight coverage and secure it during a jarring hit is a regular sight to behold. “They’re just difficult to

  • Kakko scores late to lead Rangers to 5-3 win over Islanders

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kaapo Kakko scored the tiebreaking goal with 2:47 remaining and the New York Rangers rallied for a 5-3 win over the crosstown-rival Islanders on Thursday night for their eighth win in nine games. Barclay Goodrow had a goal and two assists, Julien Gauthier had a goal and an assist, and Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck also scored for the Rangers. Igor Shesterkin stopped 15 shots to get his 17th win of the season and improve to 2-7-1 in 10 career games against the Islanders. “It

  • Verlander: Cohen persuaded him Mets are building a winner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander's phone rang in November. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was on the line. “It really wasn’t a baseball call. It was just a ‘Hey, this is Steve. You’re Justin. Let me get to know you a little bit,’" the pitcher recalled Tuesday. That conversation led to an $86.7 million, two-year contract on Dec. 5, a deal that was finalized two days later. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was introduced at a news conference Tuesday at Citi Field. Verlander joins former Detro

  • Nets' Irving out against Warriors with right calf tightness

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving missed the Brooklyn Nets' game against Golden State on Wednesday because of right calf tightness. Coach Jacque Vaughn said after Irving arrived at the arena, he did some shooting and then reported his tightness. The Nets initially listed their point guard as questionable but then scratched him shortly after. Irving averaged 27.4 points in his last 10 games, including 38 in a victory over Detroit on Sunday. He has missed just one game since returning from an eight-gam

  • Nets break loose for 91 points in 1st half, rout Warriors

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 23 points, all but two in a 91-point first half that was the third-biggest in NBA history, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Golden State Warriors 143-113 on Wednesday to send the reigning champions staggering home with their second blowout loss in two nights in New York. With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins sidelined, the Warriors fell behind by 44 points in this game and finished 1-5 on their trip to the East. The Nets matched a franchise reco

  • Orlov scores in OT, Caps hand Red Wings 6th straight loss

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Keeping Alex Ovechkin from making more hockey history was little consolation for the Detroit Red Wings after failing to stop their ongoing skid. Nic Dowd scored twice in 11 seconds and assisted on Dmitry Orlov's overtime winner to help the Washington Capitals hand the Red Wings their sixth consecutive loss, 4-3 Monday night with Ovechkin still waiting for his next major milestone. “We played much more of our identity: hard to play against," captain Dylan Larkin said. "We battle