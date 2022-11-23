Key London bus routes saved in Sadiq Khan U-turn

Sadiq Khan has performed a partial U-turn on controversial plans to axe 22 bus routes and reduce the frequencies of almost 60 more after a massive backlash from passengers.

More than 20,000 people made their views known after the cost-cutting proposals, first revealed in June, threatened key central London routes including the 4, 12, 14, 24 and 74.

The plans ended up uniting prominent Tory MPs such as Greg Hands and Nickie Aiken with unions and bus drivers who feared for their jobs.

But the Mayor has decided to save all but four routes — the 332, 507, 521 and N11 — and reduce or curtail the length of 11 others, including the 3, 6, 11, 23, 26, 59, 77 and 133, by drawing an extra £25 million a year from City Hall reserves.

This is in addition to the £500m that the Greater London Authority is already providing Transport for London to help it balance its books. It means TfL – which is under Government orders to break even by next April – is increasingly reliant on council tax and business rates bail-outs.

Mr Khan, whose late father drove the 44 bus, had been required to consider reducing bus costs by four per cent under the Government covid bailout deals.

But he was able to minimise the impact after using £25m a year from “unallocated” business rates and council tax.

It means four of TfL’s 620 bus routes will be axed and about 22 per cent of the proposals will be implemented. This will mean more passengers will have to change buses to reach their destination, primarily around Horseferry Road, Fleet Street, Edgware Road and Waterloo.

The £1.65 Hopper fare, which is applied automatically for passengers using Oyster, smartcard or device, allows unlimited journeys within an hour.

TfL hopes the changes will improve bus frequencies in central London and allow more services in the suburbs.

Mr Khan said: “The strength of feeling across the capital was clear to me, and I was adamant that I would explore every avenue available to me to save as many buses as possible.

Story continues

“This will mean tough decisions elsewhere, but I am very pleased that the vast majority of bus routes proposed to be cut due to the Government’s funding conditions can now be saved.”

Geoff Hobbs, TfL’s director of public transport service planning, said: “The proposals that we will be taking forward are those that have a minimal impact on Londoners, as they are areas with much higher provision of buses than there is demand.”

Cllr Adam Hug, leader of Westminster City Council, said: “We urged local people to make their views known during the consultation and it’s clear that our collective voice has been clearly heard.”

Mr Khan’s most recent council tax increase, of £31.93 in April, included £20 for TfL. He plans to continue the £20 TfL levy for at least two more years.

Figures presented to TfL’s finance committee on Wednesday show total passenger income is more than £600m higher than last year – with the Elizabeth line £29m ahead of budget - but slightly down on budget due to the Tube and rail strikes, and still £400m below pre-pandemic levels. Tube journeys have returned to 82 per cent of normal, and bus journeys 80 per cent.

Nick Rogers, GLA Conservatives transport spokesman, said: “Londoners have had the threat of their services being cut dangled in front of them completely unnecessarily for months, so I am glad Sadiq Khan has finally backed down and changed course.

“Sadiq Khan must now make the necessary reforms to ensure TfL’s funding is sustainable and not pass on the burden to passengers.”

Under the changes, the 11 will be “restructured” and the 16 will run on route 332 between Brent Park and Paddington. The N16 will be renumbered N32.

Routes 4, 12, 14, 24, 31, 45, 72, 74, 78, 242, 349, C3, D7, N31, N72, N74 and N242 will be saved and kept as they currently operate.

The proposed changes to routes 3, 6, 11, 23, 26, 59, 77, 133, 211, C10 and N26 will go ahead.

Proposed changes to routes 15, 19, 27, 43, 47, 49, 53, 56, 88, 98, 100, 113, 135, 148, 171, 189, 205, 214, 236, 254, 259, 277, 279, 283, 328, 343, 388, 414, 430, 476, D3, D8, N15, N19, N27, N98, N133, N205, N414, N430 will not be taken forward.