Key Liverpool star to play international matches despite “slight discomfort” picked up against Crystal Palace

Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister has played down any fears of an injury setback after coming off with an issue during the Reds’ clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Arne Slot confirmed after the Merseyside club’s 1-0 win over the Eagles that the Argentina star was taken off at halftime after feeling something in his groin during the opening 45 minutes at Selhurst Park. The midfielder was replaced by Dominik Szoboszlai and fans of the club would have had concerns over the World Cup winner heading into the international break.

However, Mac Allister has played down any injury fears post-match. The 25-year-old took to social media to confirm that his issue was just some “slight discomfort” as the Argentina star is expected to join up with his national team next week.

The Copa America champions take on Venezuela and Bolivia as part of their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign with Lionel Scaloni’s men looking to cement their position on top of the standings.

“Great win for the team today, these are the moments that make us stronger,” Mac Allister said on Instagram.

“I felt a slight discomfort during the game, but nothing that will stop me. Now fully focused on what’s ahead.”

Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister has played down injury fears. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Alexis Mac Allister’s update a relief for Liverpool and Argentina

Mac Allister is likely to be assessed when he joins up with Argentina, therefore, the midfielder is not out of the woods yet. However, the World Cup winner seems confident that his issue is nothing serious.

The midfielder is crucial for both club and country and that is evident in the fact that the former Brighton star has played every game for Liverpool this season while featuring in both of Argentina’s September games.

If fit, Mac Allister will receive significant minutes during the international break and his situation is one that everyone at Liverpool will be monitoring closely.