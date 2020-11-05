Key lesson from the presidential race: There is a time for healing and it starts now

Time to heal

If we have learned anything through this presidential election of 2020, it is that our country is divided almost equally on many issues. We should have also learned that our democratic process must stand the test of time.

As an entire people we exercise our power to give our opinion where it counts. Yet, whatever results from one of the longer voting count in our country’s history, we should be able to agree that we are all Americans.

We should understand that now we must work together despite our divided interests. We should begin to shake hands and talk calmly, but passionately, about our differences.

There is a time for healing and it starts now.

David Knoble, Charlotte

Campaign cash

If nothing else is learned from this election, it should be crystal clear that spending ridiculously huge amounts of money on political campaigns doesn’t work. What a waste of resources that could’ve gone to more worthy causes.

Marcia Levas, Huntersville

US Senate

Pollsters calling for a massive blue wave win for Democrats just didn’t materialize. Keeping the U.S. Senate in GOP hands, even if Joe Biden wins, would stop any sort of Biden-Bernie Sanders unity agenda. No tax increases, no court packing, no green New Deal.

The Democrats progressive agenda comes to a flying halt when Mitch McConnell puts the hammer to the nail.

Jim Cherry, Charlotte

Racism

An analogy from the LGBTQ community describes racism in America. Trump let the racists “out of the closet.” That “coming out” by racists is not good thing for the country.

“Coming out” did not end prejudice for our gay friends. Racism may always be with us, but we now have an opportunity to name, it, own it, and change it. It will be hard and messy.

Will the next president be able pull us together? Not alone, he can’t. We must talk to each other and work together to form a “more perfect union.” May the better angels among us prevail.

Deb Park, Charlotte

Vote counting

Here we go again. The votes are in, but some election officials are confused by the protocol in their states.

Right now we have 50 states plus territories with 50-plus different ways to do the same thing. They are to correctly and honestly count votes.

You also have a lot of federal judges who have their own personal agendas to put into the mix.

