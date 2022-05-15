The key to keeping Florida dark money out of Topeka politics? Independent candidates

Go independent

Several articles I’ve read recently criticize Kansas legislators for ignoring the will of the people. One example was H.B. 2448, where the testimony of one dark money group from Florida outweighed the testimony of dozens of Kansas charities. (April 21, 9A, “Florida think tank behind bill to block food aid for poor Kansans”)

Legislators deride poor Kansans as unwilling to work and looking for handouts, while they hand out hundreds of millions in tax breaks to the wealthy. One letter to the editor accused legislative leaders of using “bullying and intimidation” and “political gamesmanship” to get what they want, ignoring the needs of their constituents. So, who’s to stop them, as Republicans now have a supermajority of legislators?

What Kansas needs is a viable independent movement to provide independent-minded legislators who will put the needs of Kansans above politics. According to the secretary of state’s office, there are 850,000 Republicans, 494,000 Democrats and 552,000 unaffiliated/independent voters registered in Kansas, so independent voters could have plenty of clout.

It takes a petition with 4% of the registered voters in your district to get on the general election ballot as an independent, and there are many disgruntled Kansans who would help you collect signatures. If you are considering running for office, please run as an independent and give Kansans a choice.

- Jesse C. Moore, Haysville

Dipping down

With all the turbulence in the stock market because of a variety of factors, including mistakes by the Fed and Biden administration, my 401(k) is down significantly. This sucks all the air out of us retired people. Thanks, Joe.

- Mike Neenan, Leawood

Displaced here

In news reports about Ukraine, we hear about “internally displaced residents.” Isn’t this the possibility we’re hearing about here in Kansas City with the Parade Park co-op? (May 11, 1A, “Falling Apart; A Black-owned housing co-op made history in Kansas City. Now it faces foreclosure”) Again, we learn about people facing the possibility of losing their truly affordable housing and facing houselessness.

As the Parade Park board works with city, state and federal entities to identify funding and viable solutions to retain their co-operative homes status, the people of Kansas City must rally to their plight and support their efforts to save and restore or rehabilitate the homes there.

I admire their determination to fight to continue living in their homes with their neighbors for many years. Supporting their efforts in every way we can is the right thing for Kansas Citians to do.

- Margie Richcreek, Kansas City

Cancer fight

Last week, I joined volunteers from more than 50 cancer-fighting organizations for the One Voice Against Cancer Lobby Day. We asked Congress to prioritize our nation’s investment in cutting-edge cancer research.

In meetings with members of Congress, I shared my connection to cancer through family and friends and my participation in Hope Lodge Kansas City’s Shave to Save event (raising money and shaving my head). I called on them to make cancer a national priority.

These investments have historically enjoyed strong bipartisan support — and we’re on the verge of significant new breakthroughs because of it.

Our lawmakers need to make sure that momentum continues by investing in research. The National Institutes of Health and the National Cancer Institute have played key roles in virtually every major cancer prevention, detection and treatment discovery.

Continued investments in lifesaving medical research and prevention for diseases like cancer should be a top priority for Congress.

We are at a pivotal moment in the fight against cancer. Rep. Sam Graves and the rest of the Missouri delegation, please help fund lifesaving research and make sure such lifesaving work continues.

- Barbie Todd, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network volunteer, Oak Grove

Working for you

When you think about first responders, police, firefighters and health care workers come to mind. Appreciation for these professionals is universal, as it should be. However, public works professionals also deserve recognition for their tireless efforts.

During National Public Works Week, May 15-21, let’s applaud public works professionals and their unending contributions to society.

After nearly every disaster, they are first to the scene so other first responders can fulfill their roles. They clear debris, make roadways passable and stabilize structures. They keep the lights on and water running. We need these professionals not only in troubled times, but in our everyday lives. They are ready and resilient.

Public works professionals perform wonders maintaining America’s infrastructure with funding that’s been short in supply. With passage of the recent Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, they can now get to work rebuilding and improving America. This funding is essential. We must join with public works professionals in understanding the challenges and benefits of building a better America to carry us through this century.

- Stan Brown, president, board of directors, and Scott Grayson, CEO, American Public Works Association, Kansas City

A vital vote

The Kansas Legislature has scheduled a vote during the August primary on our state Constitution to make it possible to outlaw safe and effective abortion access. This effort to control women’s health decisions and bodily autonomy can only end up harming women unnecessarily. It was purposely scheduled by anti-abortion extremists to maximize the likelihood of the amendment passing at a time when few people normally vote.

This referendum is scheduled for Aug. 2 and any registered voter can vote on it, regardless of party affiliation or lack thereof. You will not be required to choose a party for this vote.

It is imperative that every eligible voter show up to vote no on the so-called “Value Them Both” amendment. It would be more accurate to say, “Value the fetus, since the mother is only a vessel.”

Ensure that you can vote by accessing vote411.org/kansas or www.ksvotes.org, where you can check your registration and, if necessary, submit a new one. The deadline to submit a registration for primary voting is July 12.

Your vote is your voice; for most it is our only voice. This is absolutely an “all hands on deck” moment.

- Douglas McGaw, Emporia

In the GOP’s sights

I find it very interesting that GOP lawmakers are so strong in their support of bans on abortion while introducing legal challenges to a host of LGBT issues and taking away civil liberties from members of our communities.

They convinced a huge part of our population to refuse masks and COVID-19 vaccines, saying, “People should have the right to decide what they do with their own bodies.” Why then should women not have such control? And why aren’t men being held accountable for the pregnancies they create?

Women’s rights are blowing in the wind. Gender issues are attacked with little knowledge about the subject. LGBT people’s rights are also blowing in the wind. Who is next?

- Mary Hutchinson, Kansas City