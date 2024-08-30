Key Italy Defender & Ex AC Milan Star Suffer Muscle Fatigue In Inter Milan Vs Atalanta Clash

Inter Milan are left to sweat over the conditions over Hakan Calhanoglu and Alessandro Bastoni who may have suffered injuries during the win over Atalanta.

The Italian champions reigned supreme at San Siro on Friday night. Gian Piero Gasperini’s side failed to produce any answers to Inter’s rampant display.

The Nerazzurri beat their visitors by four unanswered goals in the Lombardian Derby.

Berat Djimsiti scored in his own net to break the deadlock, while Nicolo Barella doubled Inter’s lead with a superb volley.

In the second period, Marcus Thuram took matters into his own hands, bagging a brace to kill off the match.

However, this formidable result was marred by two injury scares for a couple of key players.

At the hour mark, Inzaghi replaced Calhanoglu and Bastoni with Kristjan Asllani and Carlos Augusto.

According to FcInterNews, these substitutions were due to muscle fatigue.

The Italian defender suffered a strain in the soleus of his right leg. On the other hand, the Turkish midfielder sustained a strain in the rotators of his left hip.

The source expects more updates about their conditions in the coming hours.

In the meantime, the Nerazzurri faithful will be hoping to have the duo ready and raring to go once the season resumes after the international break,

Luciano Spalletti has called up Bastoni for Italy’s first two UEFA Nations League contests. His Inter teammates Davide Frattesi and Federico Dimarco are also in the Azzurri squad,

Turkiye coach Vincenzo Monella did likewise with Calhanoglu.

Both managers would have to adjust their squads if the upcoming tests detect injuries.

The Nerazzurri have already had their fair share of injuries since pre-season.

Mehdi Taremi, Lautaro Martinez, Stefan De Vrij, Piotr Zielinski and Marko Arnautovic have all suffered muscle problems since their return from their summer vacations.