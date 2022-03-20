Key injury dampens UCLA's enthusiasm after stifling Saint Mary's

Exasperated with his team’s lethargic start to its second-round NCAA tournament game against Saint Mary’s, UCLA coach Mick Cronin offered his players a helpful suggestion.

“We might want to try playing defense,” he told Andy Katz during a first-half sideline interview.

That UCLA took that hint to heart is the biggest reason the fourth-seeded Bruins are Sweet 16-bound for the second straight season. They held typically efficient Saint Mary’s without a field goal for the next nine minutes and maintained that level of defensive intensity the rest of the game, enabling them to methodically pull away on Saturday evening for a 72-56 victory.

Comfortably putting away Saint Mary’s serves as a reminder that UCLA cannot be discounted as a threat to emerge from the East Region and return to the Final Four for the second straight year. This was a fifth-seeded Gaels team that won 26 games, handed Gonzaga one of its only three losses and on Thursday blitzed an exhausted Indiana team by 29 points.

About the only thing that went wrong for UCLA on Saturday was the sight of second-leading scorer Jaime Jaquez writhing on the ground late in the second half after rolling his right ankle. Jaquez, who has dealt with lingering right ankle injuries all season required help walking off the floor and did not return to the game.

Jaquez had a team-high 15 points at the time of his injury. Whether he’ll be able to return in time for UCLA’s big-brand, blue-blooded Sweet 16 matchup with eighth-seeded North Carolina was not immediately clear.