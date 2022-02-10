Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Sbanken ASA
Dividend amount: 6.60 per share
Declared currency: Norwegian Krone
Last day including right: 21 April 2022
Ex-date: 22 April 2022
Record date: 25 April 2022
Payment date: From 2 May 2022
Date of approval: 21 April 2022
For further information, please contact:
Henning Nordgulen, CFO, Sbanken ASA, +47 952 65 990
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act