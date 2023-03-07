Key new Hurricanes addition goes from seminar to first team. Notes from UM practice

Notes from a 30-minute media viewing period for the second session of Miami Hurricanes’ spring football practice on Tuesday morning:

▪ Javion Cohen, the transfer from Alabama, went straight from a seminar in Indianapolis to the Hurricanes’ first team offensive line on Tuesday. And it wasn’t a surprise.

After skipping UM’s first spring practice on Saturday in order to attend an NFL conference for potential future draft picks (2024 and beyond), Cohen participated in his first UM practice as the team’s starting left guard.

It’s a position he likely will hold when UM opens its season on Sept. 1 against Miami of Ohio.

To his right was UCF transfer Matt Lee, the highly-regarded center.

Neither Cohen nor Lee allowed a sack as starters for Alabama and UCF, respectively, last season. Those two will help anchor this revamped offensive line.

Jalen Rivers, who has played mostly guard at UM, again lined up as the first-team left tackle, while Matthew McCoy was the first-team right tackle.

Left tackle Zion Nelson, who missed much of last season because of a knee injury, remains out for undisclosed medical reasons; Mario Cristobal has indicated he’s optimistic that Nelson will be able to play this season.

Rivers could end up starting at left tackle if Nelson doesn’t win the job this summer, or if the Canes believe five-star freshmen tackles Samson Okunlola and Francis Mauigoa aren’t ready for starting jobs.

Okunlola was the second-team left tackle and Mauigoa the second-team right tackle on Tuesday. Ryan Rodriguez was the backup center.

At guard, Cohen (left) and Anez Cooper (right) played with the first team, while guards Laurance Seymore and Logan Sagapolu played with the second team.

▪ UM’s starting receivers Tuesday: Jacolby George, Xavier Restrepo and Colbie Young.

Frank Ladson remains sidelined with an undisclosed injury. Veteran receiver Michael Redding also wasn’t spotted during media viewing.

The Canes are eager to see second-year player Isaiah Horton, who impressed in offseason workouts.

▪ Freshman receiver Robby Washington, an early enrollee, was wearing a red non-contact jersey. He had a black sleeve on his left leg but was running around.

▪ After Henry Parrish took first team snaps on Saturday, Don Chaney Jr. got the initial first-team work at running back on Tuesday. They’re the only healthy scholarship backs available this spring.

▪ Oregon transfer Cam McCormick, who will play his eighth season of college football this fall, continued to work with the first team, ahead of Jaleel Skinner, who was a ballyhooed recruit a year ago.

Potential starter Elijah Arroyo remains sidelined after a knee injury last September.

McCormick is a highly skilled blocker and competent receiver.

▪ Quarterbacks threw in the same order as Saturday: Tyler Van Dyke, Jacurri Brown and freshman Emory Williams. Van Dyke said Brown’s accuracy has improved.

▪ Washington State transfer Francisco Mauigoa got some first team work. He’s trying to beat out Corey Flagg for the middle linebacker job. Flagg is somewhat limited with a foot injury.

▪ Cornerback transfers Devonte Brown (UCF) and Terry Roberts (Iowa) are trying to wrest starting jobs away from Te’Cory Couch (a likely starter) and Daryl Porter Jr.

▪ Canes players wore shorts, an NCAA requirement for the first two days of spring practice.