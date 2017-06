ERIN, Wis. (AP) -- A look at the key hole Saturday in the third round of the U.S. Open at Erin Hills:

HOLE: 18.

YARDAGE: 667.

PAR: 5.

STROKE AVERAGE: 4.956

RANK: 11.

KEY FACT: Justin Thomas hit 3-wood off the tee and another 3-wood from 310 yards to 8 feet and made the eagle putt for a 9-under 63 to tie the U.S. Open scoring record for 18 holes and break the scoring record to par. Tommy Fleetwood, in position for a potential birdie and the lead, went over the green and made bogey.