Key hearing in Trump Georgia probe, Taylor Swift-Ticketmaster fiasco in Congress: live updates

A Georgia judge on Tuesday is set to consider the possible release of a Georgia grand jury's months-long examination of interference in the 2020 election.

  • What to expect Tuesday: The noon hearing in Fulton County Superior Court could determine whether the panel's conclusions, including any recommendations that former President Donald Trump should be charged, would be made public.

  • It all started with a phone call: The inquiry started in early January 2021 with Trump's call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which the former president urged Georgia's top election official to "find 11,780 votes" to tilt the 2020 statewide election in his favor. The inquiry has since expanded to include a wide-ranging examination of election fraud.

  • Trump's lawyers won't appear at the hearing.

  • Imminent threat to Trump: Analysts have characterized the inquiry as perhaps the most serious legal threat facing the former president.

Here's what else is happening in politics Tuesday:

  • Taylor Swift, Ticketmaster and Congress: Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing to examine an alleged lack of competition within the ticketing industry after Ticketmaster's rocky handling of Taylor Swift concert tickets.

  • New York voters think Santos should resign. A new poll shows a lack of support for the Rep. George Santos.

What is the Trump Georgia investigation?

Specifically, Willis has said authorities have been investigating possible election fraud, conspiracy, oath of office violations, racketeering and election-related violence.

In addition to Guiliani, prosecutors have designated nearly two-dozen others, including a group of Republican electors who falsely certified that Trump had won the election, as potential targets.

Trump lawyers won't appear at hearing

While the contents of the special grand jury's report could have serious implications for Trump, the former president's attorneys said they will not appear at Tuesday's hearing.

"To date, we have never been a part of this process," Atlanta attorneys Drew Findling and Marissa Goldberg said in a brief statement. "The grand jury compelled the testimony of dozens of other, often high-ranking, officials during the investigation, but never found it important to speak with the president."

The attorneys said Trump had not been asked to provide a voluntary interview.

"Therefore, we can assume that the grand jury did their job and looked at the facts and the law, as we have, and concluded there were no violations of the law by President Trump," the lawyers said.

Trump rants about ‘PERFECT’ call ahead of hearing

Hours before a Georgia judge will consider the potential release of a grand jury’s report on potential 2020 election interference, former President Donald Trump took to his social media site, Truth Social, to allege a call between himself and the state’s secretary of state that spurred the investigation was not nefarious.

“It was PERFECT,” Trump said of the call, “nothing done or said wrong.”

The former president also repeated unfounded claims of election fraud.

Poll: New York voters think Santos should resign

A majority of New York voters think Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., should resign from Congress and view the freshman representative unfavorably, according to a poll conducted by Siena College’s Research Institute, located near the state’s capital. Santos is being investigated for lying about his career.

The poll found nearly two-thirds of Democrats, 59% of independents and 49% of Republicans say Santos should resign from Congress. Around 17% of those polled said he should not resign. A majority of voters also reported they view Santos unfavorably, including 56% of Republicans.

Siena College polled 821 registered New York voters over a four-day period last week.

Senate set to hold hearing following Taylor Swift Ticketmaster drama

The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to hold a hearing Tuesday to examine the lack of competition within the ticketing industry following outrage among Taylor Swift fans after Ticketmaster's disastrous handling of the artist's concert ticket sales.

The hearing is likely to delve into Ticketmaster's ticket selling and pricing practices, specifically referencing the company's recent string of ticket sale issues, as well as its effect on other ticketing companies and consumers due to its monopolized hold of the market.

The committee is set to hear from a variety of witnesses, including Joe Berchtold, the president and CFO of Live Nation Entertainment. Ticketmaster and Live Nation merged in 2010 despite immense scrutiny.

Biden schedule today

As Congress returns to work, President Joe Biden is courting lawmakers today with a series of events at the White House.

He will host Democratic congressional leaders at 3 p.m., and a reception for new members of Congress at 5:20 p.m.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold a press briefing at 1:30 p.m.

  • Ricky Gervais reflects on infamous Golden Globes speech ahead of Hollywood Bowl return

    Comedian made headlines around the world for his jokes at the expense of some of the biggest Hollywood stars

  • Details of Trump's attempt to overturn defeat in Georgia could be released

    (Reuters) -The final report from a Georgia grand jury investigating then-President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his defeat in the state's 2020 election could soon be publicly released, depending on the outcome of a Tuesday court hearing. The special grand jury's findings remain sealed, and it is unclear whether Trump - who launched another presidential campaign in November - or anyone else will face criminal charges for election interference, conspiracy or other crimes. The panel was convened last year at the request of the Fulton County district attorney, Fani Willis, who will ultimately decide whether to make Trump the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges.

  • Commanders' Jennifer King to coach Senior Bowl running backs

    MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Washington Commanders assistant running backs coach Jennifer King will coach the position for the Senior Bowl. King, who became the first Black female assistant position coach in NFL history after the 2020 season, will coach the National team running backs, the Senior Bowl announced on Thursday. King will work with National running backs including Chase Brown (Illinois), Evan Hull (Northwestern), Roschon Johnson (Texas) and Camerun Peoples (Appalachian State) at the game for

  • Edwards scores 44; Wolves hand Rockets 13th straight loss

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, D'Angelo Russell added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Houston Rockets their 13th straight loss with a 113-104 victory Saturday night. Edwards eclipsed 40 points for the first time this season on 17-of-29 shooting from the field, including seven 3-pointers. Nathan Knight provided a spark of the bench, scoring a season-high 19 points. Houston's Alperen Sengun scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, taking advantage

  • Purdy, 49ers beat Cowboys 19-12, advance to NFC title game

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored on a go-ahead 2-yard run in the fourth quarter and San Francisco’s defense did the rest, sending the 49ers to their second straight NFC title game with a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The 49ers (15-4) used back-to-back long scoring drives in the second half to wear down the Cowboys (13-6) and win their 12th straight game. San Francisco advanced to play the Eagles in the NFC title game next Sunday in Philadelphia after losin

  • CF Montreal begin week three of training camp as trade rumours swirl

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal's roster remains in a state of flux to start the third week of training camp thanks to a tumultuous off-season. While Major League Soccer clubs usually try to sort their business before the start of camp, Montreal’s attack could look extremely different with both arrivals and departures potentially affecting the club's front line. A big source of the uncertainty comes from the Kei Kamara trade speculation, which has not stopped since the striker's public request to be move

  • Waterloo's Caitlin Kraemer highlights team's efforts over her own to win hockey gold

    Caitlin Kraemer says once Team Canada got its fifth goal in the women's under-18 world hockey championship game, she thought to herself, "Dang, we're about to become world champions." The 16-year-old from Waterloo, Ont., certainly made a name for herself in the tournament, scoring four goals in that gold medal game as Canada beat Sweden 10-0. She scored a hat trick in a span of 6:44 in the first period — the fastest in tournament history. Her fourth goal in the third period was her tournament-le

  • Gu golden again in World Cup halfpipe, Canada's Karker, Bowman finish on podium

    CALGARY — Eileen Gu's halfpipe is ready for the Winter X Games. The 19-year-old freestyle skier won her second World Cup in Calgary with Canada's Rachael Karker taking a second silver behind Gu on Saturday night. Alex Ferreira and Birk Irving of the United States finished one-two in the men's event with Calgary's Noah Bowman taking bronze. The American-born Gu hit international stardom last year claiming Olympic halfpipe and big air gold medals, and slopestyle silver, for the host Chinese team i

  • 76ers, without Embiid and Harden, edge Kings for 5-0 trip

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 15 of his 32 points in the third quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers, playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden, completed a perfect five-game road trip by beating the Sacramento Kings 129-127 on Saturday night. Maxey also had seven assists and six rebounds to help the 76ers overcome a 21-point deficit. Embiid and Harden rested foot injuries but the rest of the 76ers snapped Sacramento's six-game winning streak. Tobias Harris, Montrezl Harrell and

  • Celtics beat Warriors 121-118 in OT in NBA Finals rematch

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points with a career-high 19 rebounds, following Al Horford’s overtime 3-pointer with one of his own on Thursday night to help the Celtics pull away from Golden State in an NBA Finals rematch and beat the Warriors 121-118. Jaylen Brown added 16 points and nine rebounds, making a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime. Horford had 20 points, 10 boards and three blocked shots for the Celtics, who lost to the Warriors in the

  • Canadian Paralympian Tyler McGregor completes fundraising skate in B.C. on world's longest ice trail

    Canadian Paralympic hockey captain Tyler McGregor has completed a 42-kilometre skate on the world's longest ice skating trail near Invermere, B.C., as part of his cross-country campaign to raise funds for cancer research. On Monday morning, the 28-year-old athlete made his third stop of his Sledge Skate of Hope campaign this year at the Lake Windermere Whiteway. The 30-kilometre outdoor ice track was named by the Guinness World Records in 2014 as the longest of its kind in the world. "The lake i

  • You Can Play defends Ivan Provorov in controversial statement

    The You Can Play Project, a social activism campaign dedicated to the eradication of homophobia in sports, defended "those who do not wish to participate" as allies in hockey on Thursday.

  • Brewers' Anderson hopeful improved shoulder sparks rebound

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Now that his shoulder isn’t bothering him anymore, new Milwaukee Brewers acquisition Brian Anderson is hoping he can recapture the hitting success he enjoyed earlier in his career. The Brewers announced the signing of Anderson on Monday, though the deal was initially reported Wednesday. Terms weren’t revealed, but a person close to the situation said the former Miami Marlins third baseman/right fielder received a one-year, $3.5 million contract and could earn an additional $2 mi

  • Golden Knights dominate Capitals from beginning in 6-2 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Paul Cotter scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights finally off to a good start, easily beating the Washington Capitals 6-2 on Saturday night to end a three-game losing streak. Washington captain Alex Ovechkin didn't play because of a lower-body injury and is listed by the Capitals as day to day. He leads the team with 30 goals and 52 points. Even if Ovechkin had been on the ice, the Capitals might have had trouble against the Knights, who had looked anything but sharp in losi

  • Radek Faksa scores twice, 1st-place Stars beat Coyotes 4-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn added a power-play goal and the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Saturday night. Faksa scored both of his goals on rebounds in the first period, when the Stars went ahead 3-0, and rookie Wyatt Johnson scored his 12th goal in the second period. It was first multipoint game this season for Faksa, who had last scored two goals on Nov. 15, 2019. Jake Oetti

  • Boudreau bids goodbye as struggling Canucks drop 4-2 decision to surging Oilers

    VANCOUVER — Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau stood on the bench Saturday night, clapping for the crowd and trying to soak in a bittersweet moment. Vancouver had just dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Edmonton Oilers — the team's third loss in four nights — but chants of Bruce, there it is!" to the tune of Tag Team's "Whoomp! (There it is)" still echoed around Rogers Arena. Expectations are that Boudreau will be fired in the coming days and the veteran NHL bench boss treated Saturday's game as i

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Canadian rugby women finish 11th while men place 14th at New Zealand Sevens

    HAMILTON, New Zealand — The Canadian women finished the HSBC New Zealand Sevens on a winning note Saturday, thumping Papua New Guinea 44-5 to place 11th. Canada, which came into the tournament in ninth place in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series standings after two events, got three tries from Bianca Farella and singles from Krissy Scurfield, Nakisa Levale, Fancy Bermudez Chavez, Renee Gonzalez and Shalaya Valenzuela against Papua New Guinea, an invitational side at the tournament. The Canadian

  • Canucks players in 'tough situation' with Bruce Boudreau stuck in limbo

    Bruce Boudreau was visibly emotional as Canucks fans serenaded him with "Bruce, there it is" chants on Friday.

  • Henderson stalls but still leads by tnree strokes in LPGA season opener

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Canadian Brooke Henderson went from complete control of her game for two days to having to scratch out a good score Saturday. The result was a 3-under 69 and a three-shot lead in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. Henderson, of Smiths Falls, Ont., was up for the fight and moved to 14-under 202 in the LPGA Tour season opener at Lake Nona. The Canadian will take a three-shot lead over Nelly Korda (68) and Nasa Hataoka of Japan (66) into the final round. Maja S