Key hearing in Trump Georgia probe, Taylor Swift-Ticketmaster fiasco in Congress: live updates

A Georgia judge on Tuesday is set to consider the possible release of a Georgia grand jury's months-long examination of interference in the 2020 election.

What to expect Tuesday: The noon hearing in Fulton County Superior Court could determine whether the panel's conclusions, including any recommendations that former President Donald Trump should be charged, would be made public.

It all started with a phone call: The inquiry started in early January 2021 with Trump's call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which the former president urged Georgia's top election official to "find 11,780 votes" to tilt the 2020 statewide election in his favor. The inquiry has since expanded to include a wide-ranging examination of election fraud.

Trump's lawyers won't appear at the hearing.

Imminent threat to Trump: Analysts have characterized the inquiry as perhaps the most serious legal threat facing the former president.

Here's what else is happening in politics Tuesday:

Taylor Swift, Ticketmaster and Congress: Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing to examine an alleged lack of competition within the ticketing industry after Ticketmaster's rocky handling of Taylor Swift concert tickets.

New York voters think Santos should resign. A new poll shows a lack of support for the Rep. George Santos.

What is the Trump Georgia investigation?

While the inquiry started with Trump's call to Raffensperger, in which the former president urged Georgia's top election official to "find 11,780 votes" to tilt the 2020 statewide election in his favor, the inquiry has since expanded to include a wide-ranging examination of election fraud.

Specifically, Willis has said authorities have been investigating possible election fraud, conspiracy, oath of office violations, racketeering and election-related violence.

In addition to Guiliani, prosecutors have designated nearly two-dozen others, including a group of Republican electors who falsely certified that Trump had won the election, as potential targets.

— Kevin Johnson

Trump lawyers won't appear at hearing

While the contents of the special grand jury's report could have serious implications for Trump, the former president's attorneys said they will not appear at Tuesday's hearing.

"To date, we have never been a part of this process," Atlanta attorneys Drew Findling and Marissa Goldberg said in a brief statement. "The grand jury compelled the testimony of dozens of other, often high-ranking, officials during the investigation, but never found it important to speak with the president."

The attorneys said Trump had not been asked to provide a voluntary interview.

"Therefore, we can assume that the grand jury did their job and looked at the facts and the law, as we have, and concluded there were no violations of the law by President Trump," the lawyers said.

— Kevin Johnson

Trump rants about ‘PERFECT’ call ahead of hearing

Hours before a Georgia judge will consider the potential release of a grand jury’s report on potential 2020 election interference, former President Donald Trump took to his social media site, Truth Social, to allege a call between himself and the state’s secretary of state that spurred the investigation was not nefarious.

“It was PERFECT,” Trump said of the call, “nothing done or said wrong.”

The former president also repeated unfounded claims of election fraud.

– Ella Lee

Poll: New York voters think Santos should resign

A majority of New York voters think Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., should resign from Congress and view the freshman representative unfavorably, according to a poll conducted by Siena College’s Research Institute, located near the state’s capital. Santos is being investigated for lying about his career.

The poll found nearly two-thirds of Democrats, 59% of independents and 49% of Republicans say Santos should resign from Congress. Around 17% of those polled said he should not resign. A majority of voters also reported they view Santos unfavorably, including 56% of Republicans.

Siena College polled 821 registered New York voters over a four-day period last week.

-- Rachel Looker

Senate set to hold hearing following Taylor Swift Ticketmaster drama

The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to hold a hearing Tuesday to examine the lack of competition within the ticketing industry following outrage among Taylor Swift fans after Ticketmaster's disastrous handling of the artist's concert ticket sales.

The hearing is likely to delve into Ticketmaster's ticket selling and pricing practices, specifically referencing the company's recent string of ticket sale issues, as well as its effect on other ticketing companies and consumers due to its monopolized hold of the market.

The committee is set to hear from a variety of witnesses, including Joe Berchtold, the president and CFO of Live Nation Entertainment. Ticketmaster and Live Nation merged in 2010 despite immense scrutiny.

— Sarah Elbeshbishi

Biden schedule today

As Congress returns to work, President Joe Biden is courting lawmakers today with a series of events at the White House.

He will host Democratic congressional leaders at 3 p.m., and a reception for new members of Congress at 5:20 p.m.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold a press briefing at 1:30 p.m.

-- Holly Rosenkrantz

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump hearing in Georgia, Taylor Swift tickets in Senate: live updates