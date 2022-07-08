The key Government Bills set to remain unpassed after PM’s exit

Jonathan Bunn, PA
·5 min read

With Boris Johnson now leaving office in the Autumn at the latest, key elements of the Government’s legislative agenda initiated under his leadership are now in doubt.

As the summer recess looms large, there are several Bills, including some controversial ones facing a slow and rocky ride through Parliament, which will not be passed within the current timeframe for the Prime Minister’s departure.

A new leader looking to reset Government will likely initiate a wholesale reassessment of legislative priorities and policy approaches, raising the prospect of some Bills being abandoned or redrafted.

– Controversial Bills focused on Northern Ireland

Brexit
An anti-Northern Ireland Protocol sign close to Port of Larne in Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)

The Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which would give ministers sweeping powers and allow the UK to abandon Brexit arrangements unilaterally, is currently at the committee stage in the House of Commons.

The legislation has been heavily criticised, including by Conservative backbenchers, as unlawful and unnecessary.

However, the Government had been determined to press ahead with plans to fast-track the bill.

In spite of this, the legislation is currently not expected to reach the House of Lords until the Autumn, where it looks likely to be the subject of a series of amendments.

On the Bill’s prospects, it is feasible a leadership victory for a candidate on the more moderate wing of the party may look to prioritise repairing the damage the Bill has done to UK’s relationship with the European Union over pressing ahead with the legislation.

But, with strong support for the measures among some potential candidates and well-organised and influential Brexit hardliners on the Tory backbenches, any suggestion by leadership candidates that they would stall on, or rethink, the Bill could be a high risk strategy.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill, which is currently due its second reading in the House of Lords, would provide an effective amnesty for crimes committed during the Troubles for those who co-operate with a new information body.

It is opposed by Northern Ireland MPs who claim it would not deliver justice for their communities and is expected to face intense scrutiny by peers, but the Government’s reconciliation efforts will likely continue when Mr Johnson leaves office.

– The Bill of Rights

Boris Johnson resignation
Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab (James Manning/PA)

The highly controversial Bill of Rights would replace the Human Rights Act, meaning the UK does not always have to follow case law from the European Court of Human Rights.

The Government insists it would strengthen freedom of speech and prevent “trivial” legal claims, but opponents say it would limit the ability for citizens to challenge the state and they have accused ministers of peddling a false narrative.

A date is yet to be set for the Bill’s second reading in the Commons, so it is still destined for a drawn-out journey through Parliament that will last way beyond Mr Johnson’s current leaving date.

The appetite for the legislation among Tory backbenchers is difficult to gauge beyond the support it would receive on the right of the party, so leadership contenders are likely to tread carefully when considering their position on the future of the Bill.

The measures have has been pitched as symbolic of the UK breaking free from constraints imposed in Europe, so would potentially be popular with some Leave voters and the all-important Tory grassroots who will ultimately decide the leadership election.

But the key issue for anyone pitching to become the new Prime Minister is likely to be whether the controversial legislation is necessary at a time of multiple policy challenges.

– The Public Order Bill

The Public Order Bill is another piece of legislation which has drawn heavy criticism as an attempt to limit long-established human rights.

But with high-profile and disruptive protest now becoming commonplace, there is support on the Tory backbenches for bolstering police powers to act.

The Bill is currently at the report stage in the House of Commons and is set to face challenges in the Lords, so will not be passed before Mr Johnson departs.

However, with support within the Conservative Party and public frustration at disruptive protests, a new leader – particularly one who is currently a member of the Cabinet – would likely be tempted to press ahead with the plans.

– The Online Safety Bill

Online Safety Bill
The Government has introduced a number of amendments to the Online Safety Bill (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Online Safety Bill is currently at the Commons committee stage and its journey through Parliament is set to outlast Mr Johnson’s tenure in No 10.

The Government has been proposing amendments, suggesting the drafting of the legislation was less than thorough, while campaigners have called for further changes to address the perceived inadequacy of tech companies’ responses to harmful content.

There is general consensus on the need for action on this issue so a new Tory leader is likely to advocate for legislative action, but not necessarily in its current form.

– The Levelling-up and Regeneration Bill

Levelling up the country by addressing regional inequalities was the self-declared defining mission of Boris Johnson’s Government, but he is not set to be in office when the first piece of major dedicated legislation is passed.

The Levelling-up and Regeneration Bill is currently at the committee stage in the House of Commons, with the Lords yet to have their say.

The legislation has not garnered widespread criticism, but a new leader will want to look carefully at elements of the Bill on planning reform, a key issue for many Tory voters.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • L.A. Kings add Canadian Olympian Manon Rheaume to front-office staff

    LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Kings have hired former star goaltender Manon Rheaume to a front-office position, furthering the recent trend of women landing high-profile jobs with NHL teams. The Kings said in a release Thursday that Rheaume will join the team as a hockey operations adviser with a focus on prospect development. She will report to the Kings' director of player personnel, Nelson Emerson. Rheaume, who will be based in Michigan, will also be involved with "designated assignments with

  • CF Montreal looking for another MLS road victory against Los Angeles Galaxy

    Montreal has never fancied itself as much of a specialist on the road. Last season, the club only managed to win 15 of a possible 42 points away from home, significantly hurting their Major League Soccer playoff fight -- a bid they ultimately lost. However, the club has seemingly turned that around, becoming one of the best away teams in MLS and winning invaluable points in the process. "I don’t know if you can pinpoint one specific thing, I think we just acknowledged that road points are huge i

  • Aaliyah Edwards has 20 points, 10 boards in Canada's win over France

    TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be

  • Maple Leafs fans voted 'most annoying' in Twitter survey

    Toronto Maple Leafs fans were voted to be the most annoying and most delusional fanbase in the NHL, according to fan survey.

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • NHL draft prospect understands pressure-packed situations in the crease, off the ice

    Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • Canadian star forward Cyle Larin leaves Turkey's Besiktas for Belgium's Club Brugge

    Forward Cyle Larin is joining fellow Canadian Tajon Buchanan at Belgium's Club Brugge. Larin, who leads all Canadian men with 24 goals internationally, said farewell to Turkey's Besiktas in a social media post on the weekend. "We accomplished a lot together," wrote the 27-year-old from Brampton, Ont. "Stood strong during the tough days and from there brought great joy as we went on to win championships. It was an honour to share those moments with all of you who are part of this wonderful Besikt

  • Maple Leafs trade Petr Mrazek to Blackhawks in salary dump

    MONTREAL — Getting out from under Petr Mrazek's albatross contract wound up costing Kyle Dubas just over a dozen spots at the NHL draft. The Toronto Maple Leafs general manager traded the under-performing goaltender and the 25th pick to the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday for the 38th selection. The move gives the team more salary cap flexibility to address its unsettled crease and closed the book on a free-agent signing that fell flat. Toronto inked Mrazek to a three-year, US$11.4-mil

  • Growlers put halt to winless ways with resounding victory over Rattlers

    It has been a long time coming for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they finally earned their first victory in the CEBL defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 83-60 on Sunday in St. John's, N.L. Coming into the game, the expansion team (1-10) had suffered a 51-point loss to the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday in a season that has consisted of both blow outs and tightly-contested losses. The Rattlers (7-5) on the other hand, had their 4-game win streak snapped, which included a 19-point victory over the

  • Moore homers off Gurriel's glove, Mariners beat Toronto 8-3

    SEATTLE (AP) — Dylan Moore homered — with an assist from left-fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. — and Marco Gonzales gave up two earned runs and pitched into the seventh inning, leading the Seattle Mariners to an 8-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night. Cal Raleigh and Eugenio Suarez also homered and drove in three runs for Seattle. But, Moore’s unusual home run was the highlight. Moore hit a deep fly to the warning track in the second inning. Gurriel tracked it down, but as he made a run

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Pitchers the Jays can trade for to fix their issues on the mound

    The Toronto Blue Jays desperately need pitching help, and they may have to look at the trade market to solidify their rotation.

  • The importance of Mike Grier's monumental hiring as Sharks GM

    Mike Grier’s hiring as the new general manager of the San Jose Sharks is a giant step forward for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the sport of hockey.

  • Maple Leafs trade out of first round to erase another mistake

    Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.

  • Wheeler, Hoskins, Realmuto lift Phillies over Cardinals 4-0

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler threw seven shutout innings of four-hit ball and Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto slugged home runs as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 Sunday night. The Phillies won two of three games in the series against a team they are chasing for a National League wild-card spot. “A series win is always a plus,” Wheeler said. “Hopefully, we can continue this and keep it up." Since Rob Thomson took over as interim manager following the firing of Joe G

  • Canadian women look to get offence firing at CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico

    After being held to six goals in six games this year, the Canadian women's soccer team is looking to kick its offence into higher gear at the CONCACAF W Championship. And there's plenty on the line as Canada, the defending Olympic champion currently ranked sixth in the world, open Tuesday night against No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago in Monterrrey, Mexico. The eight-team tournament, which runs through July 18, serves as the qualifier in North and Central America and the Caribbean for both the 2023 Wo

  • Winnipeg Jets make it official, bringing back Rick Bowness as head coach

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness is returning to his roots. The Winnipeg Jets announced the hiring of Bowness as their head coach on Sunday after several days of speculation. The 67-year-old Bowness, who becomes the team's eighth head coach in franchise history and third since the club’s relocation to Winnipeg, began his coaching career with the Jets, culminating in 28 games running the bench to close the 1988–89 season. The former right wing ended his NHL playing career with Winnipeg in the 1982 playoff

  • Penguins re-sign Letang; Avalanche acquire goalie Georgiev

    MONTREAL (AP) — Moves are already happening around the NHL several hours before the draft begins, with the reigning Stanley Cup winners making a move to shore up their goaltending situation and a recent back-to-back champion ensuring a long-time defenseman was sticking around. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins also signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a $36.6 milli

  • Canadian women turn on the offence late en route to 6-0 win over Trinidad

    GUADALUPE, Mexico — A slow start turned into a goal rush Tuesday night as Canada blanked Trinidad and Tobago 6-0 to open play at the CONCACAF W Championship. Canada, the defending Olympic champion, is ranked sixth in the world compared to No. 76 for Trinidad. Despite dominating play, Canada held a slim 1-0 lead two-thirds of the way through the match on captain Christine Sinclair's 190th international goal. Determined Trinidad defending and some errant finishing made for Canadian frustration. Bu