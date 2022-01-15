A Key Fox News Talking Point Awkwardly Falls Apart In Embarrassing Supercut

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” said “R.I.P.” to a talking point on Fox News on Friday.

The Comedy Central program used a mocking montage to bid farewell to one way in which personalities on the conservative network have downplayed the Donald Trump-incited U.S. Capitol riot. Namely, their argument it couldn’t have been an insurrection because no such charges have been leveled at rioters.

That spin was busted on Thursday with the arrest of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and 10 others on charges of seditious conspiracy relating to the Jan. 6 violence.

RIP to the "no sedition charges" talking point, 2021-2022 pic.twitter.com/1Bxgj9wsTC — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 14, 2022

Progressive PAC MeidasTouch released a similar take on the development:

