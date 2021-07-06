Danyal Hussein planned and executed his diabolical plan to kill women and get away with it with “ruthless selfishness”, jurors heard before they found the 19 year old guilty of two murders.

Here are the key events in the murders of sisters Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry.

– June 3: Danyal Hussein is caught on CCTV buying a knife block – identical to a bloody blade later recovered from the murder scene – at Asda in Colindale, north London. He returns later and purchases tape.

CCTV footage at Asda on June 3 last year shows Danyal Hussein (Met Police/PA)

Hussein buys a full face mask and shovels on Amazon.

– June 4: Hussein sets up an online betting account with Lottogo.com which runs bets on the Mega Millions Super Jackpot.

– June 5: Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry are seen stocking up on picnic items for Ms Henry’s birthday in a Co-op before walking into Fryent Country Park in Wembley at 7.39pm.

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman were pictured laughing and dancing with friends in the park (Met Police/PA)

Hussein picks up his Amazon purchases at Morrisons before going to the park at 8.40pm.

– June 6: The last guests leave after midnight and the sisters dance with fairy lights and clear up the picnic area.

At 1.13am the sisters take a final selfie and their attention appears distracted. Hussein launches his attack soon after, cutting himself in the process.

Just after 4am, the shadowy figure of Hussein is caught on CCTV returning to his father’s house near the park. He is not wearing any trousers.

The last selfies of the sisters as they danced with fairy lights shortly before they were attacked (Met Police/PA)

Around 9pm, the sisters are reported missing by Ms Smallman’s boyfriend Adam Stone and soon after by their concerned mother.

At 6.15pm Hussein attends Northwick Park Hospital for cuts to his right hand and is referred for more treatment.

Sutures to Danyal Hussein’s right hand were pictured following his arrest on July 1 last year (Met Police/PA)

– June 7: Just after 1am, Hussein places bets on the Mega Millions Jackpot. He does not win and all his later attempts to win lottery prizes also come to nothing.

A distraught Mr Stone and his parents go to the park to search for the sisters. Friend Nina Esmat finds Ms Henry’s glasses near the picnic spot and is advised to take them to a police station.

Around 12.30pm, Mr Stone’s father discovers a knife and Ms Smallman’s boyfriend finds the women’s bodies in bushes.

Story continues

Two police officers originally deployed to help in the missing persons inquiry are diverted as they reach the park. They secure the scene which is forensically examined over days. Some of the sisters’ belongings are later discovered at a refuse centre, including blood-stained blankets and cushions.

A bloodstained cushion which was recovered in a search of a refuse centre (Met Police/PA)

– June 16: Hussein reports his bank card lost, having used it to buy the knives and other purchases.

– June 30: A DNA breakthrough is made. Unidentified DNA from blood at the scene produces a familial link to the defendant due to a family member whose DNA was on the national database due to a previous caution. Within an hour and a half police link Hussein to the Asda knife-buying trip and CCTV covering his father’s home.

– July 1: In the early hours officers with Tasers knock on Hussein’s mother’s door in south-east London. Hussein answers and is arrested. At the police station he says he has Asperger’s syndrome and memory trouble.

Danyal Hussein is taken into custody in Wandsworth (Met Police/PA)

A search of his bedroom reveals a note to a demon promising to make sacrifices of women to win the Mega Millions Super Jackpot of £321 million.