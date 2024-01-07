Here Are The Key Differences Between Financial Abuse And Financial "Red Flags," According To Experts
Financial abuse, within romantic relationships, occurs more often than people realize. Unfortunately, it's also a subject that's not widely discussed or can be difficult to identify.
Even though there has been an increase in awareness of what financial abuse is — which is the act when one or multiple partners use money as a way to gain power, manipulate, and control another — it's still considered one of the least-known forms of abuse.
This may be because most people consider the topic of money to still be taboo and don't discuss it openly within most relationships and/or because a person wasn't able to learn about money during childhood.
So to help define financial abuse, show what it might look like in a relationship, and learn how it's different from financial "red flags" or incompatibility, we talked to two experts:
Emily Irwin, managing director and senior director of advice, Wells Fargo’s Wealth & Investment Management.
According to DeGeare, a financially abusive partner will generally make money decisions without their S.O.'s consent. This behavior sets up an imbalance of power within the relationship that can be incredibly hard to change.
While some of the main ways they can do this are by limiting access to finances or financial information — including the ability for a partner to have their own funds and control of money needed to sustain a functional everyday life — DeGeare also provided a few other examples of what financial abuse can look like within a romantic relationship below:
Since there could be a myriad of reasons why someone may become financially abusive to their partner, DeGeare said, "At the base of abuse, harm, and violence is disconnection, trauma, and something that happened to this person."
The truth is financial abuse breaks down trust and safety in relationships. "It can lower self-esteem for one or both partners, too," DeGeare said. So to avoid this and have a healthy relationship, "you need to have and engage in honest communication," she added, "but if one partner is using money to control the other, it takes away the ability to have healthy communication around a key aspect of every relationship."
But how does one identify if the communication issue surrounding money actually stems from abuse versus someone having a "red flag" behavior? Well, according to DeGeare, it's important to talk about culture, religion, gender, and the intersectional aspects of identity to properly identify the difference, since so many relationship patterns are built from what we've seen around us as children.
Many of us grow up without learning much about money at home or school (or just the stressful parts). DeGeare says that this lack of financial education can lead people to exhibit financial behaviors that don't quite rise to the level of abuse but still can be seen as "red flags."
That's why Emily defines a "financial red flag" as an: "undesirable characteristic or pattern of behavior relating to any aspect of finances that serves as a warning that you and your partner may not be financially compatible."
While "financial red flags" might not be on the same level as financial abuse, Emily explained that they can indicate other problem areas within the relationship, such as lack of commitment, lack of honesty, or even incompatibility based on values and goals, no matter the length of the relationship.
For instance, Emily said that while an in-depth conversation about finances may not be a first-date talking point, it’s important to share financial information when the relationship becomes more serious.
However, if you're open to asking your partner how they feel about money, Emily provided a few questions you can ask below:
On the other hand, if you and your partner have been in a long-term relationship and you both have difficulty talking and managing money together from a "financial red flag" standpoint, Emily suggested setting aside time regularly (at least once a month) with each of you knowing that finances are on the agenda.
As for longer-term goals, Emily said to plan to have a more robust conversation at least annually. "Have an agreement of what constitutes a major purchase, and set expectations about when you expect the financial decision to be jointly made," she said.
While many couples have a “CFO” in their relationship, Emily said it’s important that both parties have a solid understanding of the overall financial picture.
Even though this all comes down to communication and what aligns with a person's values, it's important to remember this may not work if one partner forcibly has full control of the household finances. So if you believe you are in a financially abusive relationship, Degeare suggests reaching out and talking to a trusted person in your life, like a friend, family member, coworker, or therapist.
If you're in need of support, here are a few resources that will help those in domestic violence situations:
Have you experienced financial abuse? If you're comfortable sharing, tell your story in the comments below:
If you or someone you know is in immediate danger as a result of domestic violence, call 911. For anonymous, confidential help, you can call the 24/7 National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or chat with an advocate via the website.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline is 1-888-950-6264 (NAMI) and provides information and referral services; GoodTherapy.org is an association of mental health professionals from more than 25 countries who support efforts to reduce harm in therapy.
