The Key Difference Between Elote And Esquites Comes Down To The Corn

Elote on a black plate - Arina P Habich/Shutterstock

Elote is one of the most popular and recognizable Mexican dishes out there — it's a decadent and delicious indulgence for anyone who loves corn or street food. If you're unfamiliar, elote consists of corn on the cob with toppings like mayonnaise, lime juice, queso fresco, chile powder, and a variety of other spices. In Mexico, elote is usually made with white corn instead of the yellow sweet corn typically found in the United States.

Similar to elote is another Mexican corn dish: esquites. Just like elote, esquites also utilizes a plethora of toppings — often the exact same toppings. So, what's the difference between the two dishes? Well, it all comes down to the corn: elote is corn on the cob, while esquites is served in a bowl or cup. Esquites can also sometimes include additional ingredients that turn the dish into more of a salad instead of remaining 100% corn-focused.

The two dishes taste nearly identical, so it all comes down to how you prefer to eat your corn. If you're looking for less mess, go with esquites. If you prefer to eat with your hands or want the satisfying pop of biting kernels right off the cob, opt for elote.

Read more: What Happens If You Accidentally Eat Mold?

How To Make Elote And Esquites

Cup of esquites with lime - Bhofack2/Getty Images

Much to the delight of corn lovers everywhere, elote and esquites are both quite simple to make. You can use our recipe for grilled Mexican street corn as a guide. In this recipe, you actually broil the corn instead of grilling, which makes for a simpler experience. While the corn is broiling, you'll mix together the crema (including the mayo and spices) to go atop the freshly charred corn. Then, all that's left to do is assemble your elote. You can place a generous amount of crema on top, or you can dip the corn right into the mixture, whatever you prefer.

Making esquites is a similar process: Start by roasting the corn (either on the grill or by broiling). Next, chop up any other ingredients you want to add. Our recipe includes peppers and red onion, but you can also keep things simpler and stick closer to classic elote with just the corn and the traditional toppings. Finish up your esquites by adding the dressing, which is made from mayo, lime juice, and spices.

Read the original article on Tasting Table.