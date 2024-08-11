Key defensive duo to return to training today after Olympic glory – report

Eric Garcia and Pau Cubarsi were among Spain’s top performers as La Roja secured gold in the Paris Olympics by beating France in the final.

Both the players were a vital cog in Spain’s defence, forming a solid defensive combination at the heart of La Roja‘s four-man backline.

Cubarsi & Garcia to return to training today

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona’s defensive ranks will receive a significant boost as Eric García and Pau Cubarsi return to training today, just days after celebrating their Olympic gold medal with the Spanish national team.

The duo will join their Barça teammates as they prepare for tomorrow’s Joan Gamper Trophy clash against Monaco and the upcoming LaLiga opener against Valencia on August 17.

Despite having enjoyed a holiday break following the Olympics, both players are set to rejoin the squad, although manager Hansi Flick has indicated that he will not rush their return to the starting lineup.

Pau Cubarsi had a stellar Olympic campaign (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Flick is still evaluating their fitness and form but has already made it clear that both defenders are key components of his plans for the 2024-2025 season.

Cubarsí and García’s return is timely given the recent criticism from Madrid over Barcelona’s preseason uncertainties.

Cubarsi’s performance in the Olympic final, where he partnered with Garcia in a formidable defensive duo, showcased his potential and solidified his place in the squad.

The young defender expressed his pride and excitement after winning gold, stating, “It’s a huge honour to have worked so hard to achieve this. I hope all Spaniards are proud.”

Garcia, who recently confirmed his commitment to Barcelona following a successful loan spell at Girona, is also eager to return.

With both players back in action, Barcelona’s defensive lineup looks stronger than ever as they gear up for the start of the new season.