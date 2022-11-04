Key dates for proposed additional dividend

Yara International ASA

Oslo, 4 November 2022: Reference is made to Yara’s stock exchange release dated 20 October 2022 and proposed additional dividend of NOK 10 per share.



The following key dates will apply for the additional dividend, if approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting:



Ex dividend NOK 10.00 as of: 7 December 2022

Record date: 8 December 2022

Dividend payment date: 15 December 2022

ADR dividend payment date: 22 December 2022



Contact

Silje Ingeberg Nygaard

Mobile: +47 957 04 843

E-mail: silje.nygaard@yara.com

About Yara

Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly crop nutrition and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara’s ambition is focused on growing a nature positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production. Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy, driving a green transition of shipping, fertilizer production and other energy intensive industries.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns. In 2021, Yara reported revenues of USD 16.6 billion.

www.yara.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act







