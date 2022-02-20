Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Peng Xiao, Joe Guo and Andi Guo brave windy conditions as they ice fish on the Ottawa River in Ottawa on Feb. 19, 2022. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Ottawa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are much lower than they were at the start of February.

The level of coronavirus in the city's wastewater has stayed mostly the same.

Two more Ottawa residents with COVID-19 have died.

Renfrew County's COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped substantially over the last two weeks.

Today's Ottawa update

There are 11 Ottawa residents in local hospitals being treated for COVID-19, according to Sunday's update from Ottawa Public Health (OPH). Just two patients are in an ICU.

Both numbers have declined this month.

The numbers do not include people who came to the hospital for other reasons and then test positive for COVID-19. They also don't cover people with lingering COVID-19 problems, or patients transferred from other health units.

OPH shares those numbers a few times per week. They have also been declining.

Ottawa Public Health

The average level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater, which doesn't rely on COVID-19 testing, has stabilized. It's roughly three times higher than it was before the Omicron variant wave.

613covid.ca

As Omicron overwhelms and limits testing, the actual number of cases in Ottawa is many times higher than the confirmed case count and some familiar numbers are affected.

On Sunday, OPH reported 138 more COVID-19 cases and two more deaths.

The rolling seven-day average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents is around 105.

As of the most recent update, the daily test positivity rate for those who received PCR tests outside long-term care homes was around 25 per cent. On the same day, the daily rate in those homes was around 22 per cent.

Ninety-two per cent of eligible Ottawa residents have at least one vaccine dose, 88 per cent have at least two and 63 per cent of adults have at least three. Third dose eligibility expanded to all children age 12 to 17 on Friday.

Across the region

Outside of Ottawa, the wider region has about 100 COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 39 of those in western Quebec. 15 of these patients require intensive care.

Renfrew County's weekly COVID hospital count, 14, is less than half its total of 40 from two weeks ago. Three of those patients are in intensive care.

The Brockville, Kemptville and Smiths Falls wastewater sites show levels stable or dropping, similar to sites around the Kingston area.