Ottawa reports 2,425 COVID-19 cases over 2-day period

People play pond hockey on Brown's Inlet in Ottawa, in late December 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Sunday, Ottawa Public Health reported 2,425 new cases and two deaths. The most recent update represents two-days worth of data. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press - image credit)

OPH reports 2,425 cases and two deaths on Sunday, representing two days worth of data.

Case numbers may be affected by testing demands and delays.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 2,425 cases and two deaths on Sunday, representing two days worth of data.

The number of cases is likely even higher as OPH can't keep up with testing demands, which delays or drags down its confirmed case count. The same is true elsewhere.

Ottawa has 8,593 known active cases. There are currently 21 people with COVID-19 in hospital, an increase of eight since Thursday. Four people with COVID-19 are being treated in the ICU, one more than the previous OPH update from Friday.

Numbers to watch

266: The number of confirmed Omicron variant cases among Ottawa residents, with 2,103 cases presumed to be Omicron. Wastewater researchers say it looks like Omicron has taken over.

Ottawa Public Health

28.5%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive.

0.92: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

566.5: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents. This is the highest rate on record.

67: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa. There are 24 in school and child-care settings.

21: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital, eight more since Thursday's update.

4: The number of those Ottawa patients in an intensive care unit.

893,009: The number of Ottawa residents born in 2016 or earlier with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That's 90 per cent of the eligible population and 1,129 more than reported in OPH's previous update.

821,546: The number of Ottawa residents born in 2016 or earlier with at least two doses, 1,970 more than the previous update and 83 per cent of the eligible population.

296,636: The number of Ottawa residents with a third dose.

47,922: The number of children in Ottawa born between 2010 and 2016 who have received their first dose of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, representing nearly 63 per cent of the population within that age group.

The Kingston area

635.2: The weekly incidence rate for Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington (KFL&A) Public Health. In mid-December, it had the highest rate of COVID-19 cases on record for any Canadian health unit during the pandemic, but other areas are catching up.

2,199: The number of active cases in the region. KFL&A also tests wastewater.

13: The number of KFL&A residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in a local hospital. Eight of them are in intensive care.

20: The number of active outbreaks in KFL&A. There are 152 active cases linked to them.

Across the region