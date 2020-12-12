Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Francis Ferland/CBC

Ottawa has 48 new COVID-19 cases, but no new deaths

The number of active cases is up to 367.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 48 new COVID-19 cases Saturday but no new deaths. OPH has declared 45 more cases resolved.

The capital remains in the orange zone on Ontario's pandemic scale.

Numbers to watch

1.02: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). One or below is right where public health officials want it.

1.5%: The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive, up slightly from the last update.

29.9: The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents, around where it's been all week but up slightly from Friday.

26: The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 in Ottawa hospitals, seven fewer than a week ago. Three people are in intensive care.

Across the region

Western Quebec recorded 38 COVID-19 cases and two new deaths Saturday, according to the province.

In total, the region has logged 3,946 cases and 92 deaths.

Another four cases were also recorded in Renfrew County, with the Hastings and Prince Edward Health Unit also recording another four cases.