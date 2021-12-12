Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

A runner makes their way past the statue of Lt.-Col. John By in Major's Hill Park in Ottawa on Dec. 9, 2021. On Sunday, health officials reported 98 cases of COVID-19. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC - image credit)

Ottawa reports 98 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

OPH has confirmed community transmission of the omicron variant of COVID.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 98 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. While down slightly from Friday and Saturday, Sunday's cases represent one of the highest single-day totals reported in months.

On Saturday, OPH tweeted it had confirmed community transmission of the omicron variant of COVID-19 within the city, with eight cases now appearing on its dashboard.

Health officials also reported 663 known active cases and no new deaths.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said Thursday people in the city should limit unmasked indoor contact with people who are not fully vaccinated, including children newly eligible for vaccines, because of a "consistent and significant increase" in COVID-19 cases.

Numbers to watch

3: Residents age 12 and up who are either unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are three times more likely to contract COVID-19 than are those who are fully vaccinated, according to data up to Dec. 3.

3.1%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive. It's above three per cent for the first time since the start of autumn.

8: The number of confirmed omicron variant cases among Ottawa residents. On Saturday, OPH tweeted it had confirmed community transmission of the variant.

1.23: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

48.6 The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

32: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa.

27: The number of those outbreaks in school and child-care settings, including 23 in elementary schools.

6: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital. All patients are in their 60s or older.

Story continues

0: The number of those Ottawa patients in an intensive care unit.

875,281: The number of Ottawa residents born in 2016 or earlier with one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That's 88 per cent of the eligible population.

816,812: The number of Ottawa residents born in 2016 or earlier who are fully vaccinated. That's 82 per cent of the eligible population.

32,529: The number of children in Ottawa born between 2010 and 2016 who have received their first dose of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, representing 43 per cent of the population within that age group.

Across the region