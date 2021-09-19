Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

People wearing masks wait to cross Rideau Street in downtown Ottawa last week during the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Sunday, city health officials reported 62 new cases and one death. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC - image credit)

Ottawa reported 62 more cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Sunday.

Unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to get COVID-19.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 62 more COVID-19 cases and one death on Sunday. The last time health officials reported a death in the nation's capital was Sept. 10.

The city is up to 498 known active cases, one of the many indicators that are close to what Ottawa saw in June 2021 at the end of the pandemic's third wave.

Ottawa's Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Vera Etches, has asked people to "approach September with caution" given the more infectious delta variant that's behind the fourth pandemic wave.

While COVID-19 cases have steadily trended upward, several health experts say they don't expect schools to shut down during the fourth wave.

Numbers to watch

11: As of Sept. 10, the risk of COVID-19 infection for unvaccinated people, or those who received their first dose less than two weeks ago, is 11 times higher than the risk for fully vaccinated people.

38: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

9: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital. Vaccines have helped prevent serious injury and death in the fourth wave.

7: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit.

3.4%: Ottawa's average COVID-19 test positivity rate is stable.

1.04: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

12: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa. Most are fewer than five people, with the largest having eight cases.

9: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in schools and other child-care settings in Ottawa, according to OPH's dashboard. That's one more than on Saturday.

807,493: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday.

Story continues

750,766: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated.

88%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who've had at least one vaccine dose.

81%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who are fully vaccinated.

Across the region

Quebec's vaccine passport for many non-essential public places is in effect. Ontario is introducing a vaccine passport starting Wednesday.