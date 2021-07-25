Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Two people walk near the Ottawa River on July 18. (Francis Ferland/CBC - image credit)

Ottawa reports one new COVID-19 case Sunday and zero new deaths.

There are 44 known active cases in the city.

Ontario reported 172 new cases of COVID-19.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported one new COVID-19 case Sunday and zero new deaths.

After several days on the rise, key COVID-19 indicators declined before the weekend. The R(t) — or number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case — rose again slightly on Sunday to 1.21, remaining above 1.0 for a fifth straight day.

Numbers to watch

3.9: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

1.21: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

Ottawa-Gatineau area confirmed COVID-19 cases

765,350: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least the first vaccine dose as of Friday, about 2,000 more than in Wednesday's update.

624,143: The number of Ottawa residents who were fully vaccinated as of Friday, almost 11,000 more than Wednesday.

83%: The percentage of Ottawa residents 12 and up — all those who are currently eligible for a vaccine — who have had at least one vaccine dose as of Friday.

70%: The percentage of Ottawa adults who are fully vaccinated as of Saturday.

68%: The percentage of eligible Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated as of Friday.

59%: The percentage of all Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated as of Friday.

1: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

0: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa.

9,121: The number of COVID-19 cases since late December that are either confirmed or suspected to involve a variant of concern. These variants have made up a significant portion of Ottawa's new COVID-19 cases since mid-March.

613covid.ca

Across the region

There are currently fewer than 100 known active cases in eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

Ontario is currently under Step 3 of the province's pandemic reopening plan.

All of Quebec is under green zone rules.