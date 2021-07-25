Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today
Ottawa reports one new COVID-19 case Sunday and zero new deaths.
There are 44 known active cases in the city.
Ontario reported 172 new cases of COVID-19.
Today's Ottawa update
Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported one new COVID-19 case Sunday and zero new deaths.
After several days on the rise, key COVID-19 indicators declined before the weekend. The R(t) — or number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case — rose again slightly on Sunday to 1.21, remaining above 1.0 for a fifth straight day.
Numbers to watch
3.9: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.
1.21: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.
Ottawa-Gatineau area confirmed COVID-19 cases
765,350: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least the first vaccine dose as of Friday, about 2,000 more than in Wednesday's update.
624,143: The number of Ottawa residents who were fully vaccinated as of Friday, almost 11,000 more than Wednesday.
83%: The percentage of Ottawa residents 12 and up — all those who are currently eligible for a vaccine — who have had at least one vaccine dose as of Friday.
70%: The percentage of Ottawa adults who are fully vaccinated as of Saturday.
68%: The percentage of eligible Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated as of Friday.
59%: The percentage of all Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated as of Friday.
1: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.
0: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa.
9,121: The number of COVID-19 cases since late December that are either confirmed or suspected to involve a variant of concern. These variants have made up a significant portion of Ottawa's new COVID-19 cases since mid-March.
Across the region
There are currently fewer than 100 known active cases in eastern Ontario and western Quebec.
Ontario is currently under Step 3 of the province's pandemic reopening plan.
All of Quebec is under green zone rules.