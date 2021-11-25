Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

The skyline of Gatineau, Que., as seen from Ottawa in late November 2021. COVID-19 case numbers have recently stabilized in the Outaouais. (Christian Patry/Radio-Canada - image credit)

Ottawa reported 42 more cases of COVID-19 and one death.

Many key numbers are stable or dropping.

Outbreaks in child-care settings are an exception.

Hastings Prince Edward's case count continues to rise rapidly.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 42 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday, and the death of a woman over 90 who had COVID-19.

The city has 304 known active cases, one of the key indicators that's been trending downward recently.

Numbers to watch

4: Eligible residents who are unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are four times more likely to contract COVID-19 than are those who are fully vaccinated, according to data up to Nov. 19.

23: The average number of hours it takes to receive a COVID-19 test result, the same as last Thursday.

0.82: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), has been dropping for most of the month. The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

23: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

36: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa. Three hospital outbreaks have ended, but new outbreaks have were declared in four child-care settings.

21: The number of those outbreaks in elementary schools. All but a few cases involve students. Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said Wednesday that OPH is monitoring this rise.

80: The number of known active COVID-19 cases among children under 10. That's nearly double the 43 cases among 10-19-year-olds, the age group with the second-highest case count.

13: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

0: The number of those Ottawa patients in an intensive care unit.

Across the region

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health reported 23 more cases Thursday and is on pace for one of its highest weekly case counts yet.

The health unit also removed one COVID-19 death from its count, citing a "clerical reporting error."

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health in reporting eight COVID-19 patients in intensive care, more than the rest of the region combined. The region continues to have one of the highest weekly incidence rates in the province.

More than 18,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses were given to local residents in the last week, slightly fewer than the week before.

That doesn't include the more than 150,000 local children who just became eligible for a vaccine, and who will begin receiving their shots Friday.