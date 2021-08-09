Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

A child wears a mask while playing at a splash pad in Ottawa on May 21, 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, health officials confirmed five new COVID-19 cases in the nation's capital. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press - image credit)

Ottawa reports five new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported five new COVID-19 cases Monday.

OPH didn't report any deaths and hasn't for nearly a month.

There are 73 known active cases in the capital.

Numbers to watch

0.85%: Ottawa's average COVID-19 test positivity, higher than yesterday's report.

1.33: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

6.4: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

Ottawa-Gatineau area confirmed COVID-19 cases

1: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa: a daycare outbreak with two cases involving children and one linked to a staff member.

3: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

1: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit.

772,004: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least one vaccine dose.

714,012: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated.

84%: The percentage of Ottawa residents 12 and up — all those who are currently eligible for a vaccine — who've had at least one vaccine dose.

73%: The percentage of eligible Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated.

Across the region

Eastern Ontario health units outside of Ottawa are generally reporting an average of a new case or two per day at most and aren't reporting any COVID-19 hospital patients or outbreaks.

The exception is Hastings Prince Edward Public Health in the Belleville, Ont., area, which on Monday reported six new cases Monday, 24 active cases and one new COVID-19 outbreak.

The health unit recently issued a warning about COVID-19 exposure at parties. It doesn't have any COVID-19 patients in hospital.

Ontario is currently under Step 3 of the province's pandemic reopening plan. In eastern Ontario, most units have met the province's fully vaccinated threshold for the next reopening step.

On Monday, health officials in western Quebec announced they had confirmed 13 new COVID-19 cases over the previous three days. There are 28 active cases in the region.