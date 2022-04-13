Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

A person in a mask makes a phone call outside an Ottawa building in April 2021. (Andrew Lee/CBC - image credit)

Ottawa's COVID hospitalizations drop, its outbreaks rise.

A coronavirus wastewater signal is three times Ottawa's previous record.

COVID deaths reported in Ottawa, Leeds-Grenville-Lanark.

There's another wastewater record west of Kingston.

Today's Ottawa update

Hospitals

Fifteen Ottawa residents are in local hospitals for treatment of active COVID-19 according to Wednesday's OPH update. That number is slowly dropping.

One of the patients is in intensive care.

Hospitalization figures don't include patients admitted for other reasons who then tested positive for COVID-19. Nor do they include those admitted for lingering COVID-19 complications, nor patients transferred from other health units.

That number has stabilized.

Ottawa Public Health

Cases, tests and outbreaks

Testing strategies have changed under the contagious Omicron variant, which means many new COVID-19 cases aren't reflected in current counts. Public health only tracks and reports outbreaks that occur in health-care settings.

At 18 per cent, the average positivity rate for those who received PCR tests outside long-term care homes is high and stable. The average in these homes rises to around eight per cent.

On Wednesday, OPH reported 193 more COVID-19 cases and the death of a retirement home resident in their 80s.

The health unit also reported an increase to 46 health-care outbreaks, which had been at 25 one week ago. There are 14 outbreaks each in group homes and retirement homes.

The rolling weekly incidence rate of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, expressed per 100,000 residents, rises to around 125.

Wastewater

The average level of coronavirus detected in Ottawa's wastewater was at another record high with the most recent data from one week ago (the bold red line in the graph below).

The most recent daily reading last Wednesday (the bars in the graph) was its highest ever and much higher than levels measured in the first Omicron wave in January and last spring's Alpha-driven wave.

A wastewater researcher said Tuesday evening an update would be coming this Wednesday after a data correction and it would show a rising signal three times higher than January's peak.

Those records don't reflect the first wave of the pandemic when wastewater was not monitored for traces of the virus.

Wastewater is a key indicator of what Ottawa Public Health (OPH) calls a concerning resurgence of COVID-19 in the city. Health officials highly recommend people take steps to protect themselves and others.

Vaccines

As of Monday's weekly update, 92 per cent of eligible Ottawa residents have at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 89 per cent have at least two, and 62 per cent of residents age 12 and up have at least three.

About 17,700 fourth vaccine doses had been given in Ottawa, not necessarily to residents.

Across the region

Ontario and Quebec are in the midst of another pandemic wave.

Eastern Ontario has the highest regional wastewater average, according to the province's science table.

Updated wastewater data from the Kingston area includes stable, high levels in the city and another record high to its west. The wastewater signal is rising or stable across Leeds, Grenville and Lanark (LGL) counties.

Western Quebec's 48 local COVID hospitalizations by far lead the region. They were up from 14 one week beforehand. One patient needs intensive care.

Eastern Ontario communities outside Ottawa are reporting about 40 COVID-19 hospitalizations. About 10 of them are in intensive care.

Neither of those numbers includes Hastings Prince Edward Public Health, which has a high, stable 21 COVID hospital patients under its different counting method. It also has a high, stable 19 outbreaks.

LGL reported one more death and a rise in both local COVID hospitalizations and ICU patients to seven and four respectively.

Health experts say hospitalizations may not get as high this wave because of immunity, both from vaccines and previous infection, and antiviral treatments. Vulnerable people, including children, are still at higher risk of serious health problems.