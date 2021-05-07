Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

An OC Transpo passenger wearing a mask waits for her bus on April 29, 2021. (Andrew Lee/CBC - image credit)

Ottawa is reporting 110 new COVID-19 cases and one more death.

The load on the city's intensive care units is lightening.

Three more people from the area have died of COVID-19.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 110 new COVID-19 cases and one more death on Friday. The city has now surpassed 25,000 confirmed cases.

Many key indicators that rose to record levels during this third wave of the pandemic are now in decline, though still much higher than what health officials are comfortable with.

A graph showing coronavirus levels in Ottawa's wastewater, which peaked in early April, steadily declined for about a month and has recently plateaued. Data for much of March may have been affected by the spring melt. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

6.6%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive has dropped slightly.

0.78: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

91.1: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

20: The estimated incidence rate deemed safe to lift Ontario's stay-at-home order, according to one expert.

129: The combined number of patients currently in intensive care in Ottawa, according to the latest updates from local hospitals. All hospital numbers in this section have dropped from the last update.

57: The number of those patients who have COVID-19.

25: The number of COVID-19 patients from Ottawa in an Ottawa ICU, according to OPH.

32: The number of COVID-19 patients from other regions in an Ottawa ICU.

368,616: The number of Ottawa residents who have received their first vaccine dose, an increase of about 15,000 since Monday.

35%: The percentage of Ottawa residents who have received at least one vaccine dose.

27,993: The number of Ottawa residents who have received their second vaccine dose, about three per cent of the city's population.

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais are reporting 33 new COVID-19 cases Friday and one death. The region is under Quebec's strictest measures, which start to loosen on Monday.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit reports five more COVID-19 cases and one death.

A total of 901 people have now died across the wider region of COVID-19.

Ontario is under a provincewide stay-at-home order until at least May 20.