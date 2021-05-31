Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Staff at the Allô! Mon Coco restaurant in Gatineau, Que., work in the kitchen May 30, 2021, the day before indoor dining returned in the region under the province's reopening plan. (Felix Desroches/Radio-Canada - image credit)

Ottawa is reporting 39 new COVID-19 cases and one more death.

Some key numbers measuring spread are down to late-winter levels.

More than one-third of Ottawans age 18 to 29 have at least 1 vaccine dose.

The Outaouais is reporting 16 more COVID-19 cases.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) confirmed another 39 cases of COVID-19 Monday. It's the first daily case increase below 40 since late February.

A man in his 40s has died of COVID-19, OPH says.

An outbreak at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre that started May 22 has grown to 19 inmates and one staff member, according to OPH.

Researchers measuring the levels of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater found a peak in early April 2020 and a steady decline since then. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

4.7%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive has dropped.

0.93: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

39.4: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents, is below 40 for the first time since March 12.

36: The number of Ottawa residents with COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

10: The number of those patients in an ICU.

539,403: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least their first vaccine dose, an increase of about 19,000 since Friday.

50,601: The number of Ottawa residents who have received a second vaccine dose, an increase of about 4,500 since Friday.

62%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 and over who have received at least one vaccine dose.

34.7%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 to 29 who have received at least one vaccine doses, passing the one-third benchmark over the weekend.

6%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 and over who have received their second vaccine dose.

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais are reporting 16 new COVID-19 cases.

That region moved to orange zone rules Monday. The next step in its reopening plan is expected June 11, affecting things such as bars and outdoor sports.

Most other eastern Ontario health units are regularly reporting fewer than 10 new cases a day. For example, there was just one new case over the weekend in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties.

Ontario is under a stay-at-home order that is scheduled to lift on Thursday.

Its reopening plan leans on rates of spread and vaccination; the province plans to take the next step in mid-June. It's not clear exactly what the rules will be in the meantime.