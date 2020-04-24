Key Bolsonaro Aide Quits and Sends Brazil Markets Into Free Fall

(Bloomberg) -- Sergio Moro, the Brazilian judge who gained superstar status for taking down a network of corrupt politicians and CEOs, resigned as justice minister in a fiery speech accusing President Jair Bolsonaro of “political interference.”

“I was promised carte blanche to appoint all advisers, including judicial bodies,” Moro told reporters Friday, just hours after Bolsonaro fired the federal police chief. “I can’t go on without ensuring the federal police its autonomy.”

Markets blew up as investors saw it as further proof that Bolsonaro’s administration is crumbling as it muddles its way through the coronavirus crisis, with speculation growing that Economy Minister Paulo Guedes may soon be out as well. The real sank more than 3% to as low as 5.73 per U.S. dollar. That was by far the worst performance among major currencies on Friday -- and for the year. Stocks tumbled as much as 9.6%.

“We see a government that’s collapsing in the middle of a pandemic,” said Daniela Casabona, a partner at financial adviser FB Wealth in Sao Paulo.

The unpredictable behavior and often explosive rhetoric that helped Bolsonaro get elected is proving a liability in the current crisis, with Brazil reporting its deadliest day so far on Thursday with 407 fatalities. The latest data from the Health Ministry shows coronavirus cases stand at about 50,000, with 3,313 deaths, although health professionals doubt of the official tally.

Bolsonaro said on Twitter he’d “re-establish the truth” in a press conference planned for 5 p.m. local time.

Investors were already spooked after the president fired Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta last week. The pair publicly sparred over the best way to tackle the coronavirus crisis, with Mandetta urging Brazilians to self isolate, while Bolsonaro repeatedly flaunted that advice by mingling with supporters and calling the illness “a little flu.”

The departures underscores the perception that Bolsonaro’s administration has fallen into disarray. The crisis is forcing cabinet members to rethink grand plans to get Latin America’s biggest economy back on steady fiscal footing and kick-start growth. Tensions between Guedes and his boss worsened after a stimulus proposal was unveiled Wednesday that the economy minister views as unsustainable, according to people familiar with the discussions.​

Brazilian sovereign bonds were the worst performers among emerging markets on Friday. The 2045 bond fell 3.6 cents to 86.82 cents on the dollar.

Moro’s criticism of Bolsonaro came after the president fired Federal Police chief Mauricio Valeixo, the star judge’s right-hand man at the institution that’s akin to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation. Moro said pressure to replace Valeixo began building last year for no obvious reason. Bolsonaro’s insistence makes clear the shuffle was political interference, Moro said.

“The change isn’t the problem -- the question is why?” he said. “I couldn’t accept his departure.”

The federal police has been carrying out a number of investigations with potential to implicate Bolsonaro’s sons, including a probe on the spread of fake news and another on alleged irregularities with their employees at Rio de Janeiro’s state assembly. The family has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

Moro worked with Valeixo while helming the sweeping Carwash investigation that saw top executives and political leaders jailed, including former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The push made Moro a national hero among many Brazilians, who dubbed him “Super Moro” and made him the poster-boy of anti-corruption protests. With approval ratings that are higher than the president’s, Moro could turn Bolsonaro rival in the 2022 presidential election.

His departure is likely to cost Bolsonaro supporters. It could also be an attempt to reshape his cabinet with more like-minded people -- which could include replacing his economy chief as well.

Moro’s exit “brings up the possibility that Guedes will leave too,” said Gilmar Alves Lima, an economist at BMG.

Plans to support the economy in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic have opened a rift between the president and Guedes, according to three people familiar with the discussions. The tensions around market-darling Guedes have made investors even more jittery.

“In about a week, we’ve had the health minister depart, rumors of other ministers potentially leaving and increased political noise,” said Jose Tovar, chief executive officer at Rio de Janeiro-based asset manager Truxt Investimentos. “That’s too much.”

