Key Barcelona forward aiming to end his three-month goal drought in La Liga against Alaves

Lamine Yamal continues to capture the hearts of Barcelona fans with his remarkable performances on the pitch.

Game after game, the young talent from Rocafonda sets high standards for himself, always seeking to improve.

However, his competitive nature was evident during the recent Champions League clash against Atalanta, where frustration got the better of him as Barcelona relinquished their top position in the group.

Yamal left the field visibly upset, feeling he could have contributed more to his team’s efforts.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick intervened, offering words of reassurance before Yamal took his place on the bench. The disappointment soon faded, though, as he was named the best player of the match and awarded the MVP trophy.

Flick’s decision to substitute Yamal was a tactical move, bringing Pau Víctor onto the pitch to address specific challenges in the attack.

A challenge in La Liga

Lamine Yamal has not scored in La Liga in three months. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Despite his incredible form, Yamal faces a challenge in La Liga — a goal drought that has persisted for three months. His last league goal came in the memorable clash against Real Madrid on November 3.

Since then, he has found the net in every other competition. He scored in the Super Cup against Athletic Club and Real Madrid, netted in the Copa del Rey against Betis, and delivered a crucial strike in the Champions League against Atalanta.

This season, Yamal has reached double figures in both goals and assists, boasting 10 goals and 13 assists across all official competitions.

Beyond these impressive statistics, his impact on the pitch has been undeniable. The fans adore him, and he has become an integral part of Barcelona’s attacking trio alongside Lewandowski and Raphinha.

Yamal’s presence alone is enough to unsettle opposing defences. With his creativity and ability to pull off extraordinary plays, he remains a constant threat.