Key Arsenal man set to miss North London Derby with Spurs

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice will miss the North London derby with Tottenham on September 15 after being sent off against Brighton.

Rice was dismissed in the 49th minute of Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Brighton at the Emirates, after picking up two bookings.

The 25-year-old was cautioned in the first half for a late challenge, before a controversial incident saw Rice sent off for delaying the restart at a set-piece.

Rice nudged the ball out of the path of Brighton’s Joel Veltman as he went to take a free-kick, with the Dutch defender kicking the Arsenal midfielder instead. Much to Rice’s shock, Chris Kavanagh handed him his second booking and the first red card of his career as the England international climbed back to his feet.

Arsenal were leading through Kai Havertz’s goal at the time of the dismissal and dropped points for the first time this season as Joao Pedro equalised for Brighton.

It’s further bad news for Rice, who will now miss the North London derby with Spurs after the international break.

Arteta ‘amazed’ at Rice red card decision

Questioned on the incident at full-time, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told MOTD that he was ‘amazed’ Rice was sent off.

“I was amazed. In the first half when the opponents did that they didn’t get any booking,” Arteta said.

“He makes the call by law in a non critical area of the pitch when the ball hit the heel when turning around, to make that decision. By law he can do it but be consistent. If that is the case they should have a man sent off and then it is 10 v 10.

“Amazing, the team and the reaction of the crowd [after going a man down]. We created two big chances one v one and we should have won the game.”

