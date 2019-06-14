NBA Finals: Kevon Looney (broken collarbone) somehow starts Game 6 for the Warriors

Kevon Looney played Game 5 in a compression shirt to help with his injury. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

If there is a way to adequately sum up the dire straits the Golden State Warriors find themselves in for the NBA Finals, starting a guy with a broken collarbone is a pretty solid method.

Center Kevon Looney will start for the Warriors in Game 6 on Sunday as the team attempts to stave off elimination at the hands of the Toronto Raptors. In addition to taking on Raptors big men Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka, Looney will also be fighting a battle with his own pain tolerance.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Warriors Raptors

A. Iguodala K. Leonard

D. Green P. Siakam

K. Looney M. Gasol

K. Thompson D. Green

S. Curry K. Lowry — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) June 14, 2019

Looney was previously ruled out for the series after suffering a “a non-displaced first costal cartilage fracture” on his right side in Game 2, but he returned just three games later in Game 5 after doctors decided that Looney faced no additional long-term risks by playing. He just had to deal with the pain of playing with a broken collarbone.

Playing in Game 6 is another impressive feat of perseverance for Looney, as he actually aggravated the injury in Game 5 and had to exit early. Now, Looney is starting one game later.

With Kevin Durant out for the series, and possibly all of next season, the Warriors are clearly looking for all the help they can get, even if that help has to play through a level of pain that is rarely experienced.

Looney has been playing the best ball of his career on both ends for the floor this postseason and will be rewarded with a start. Funnily enough, he’ll be the last big man on the team to do so.

Story continues

Kevon Looney's starting tonight, completing Steve Kerr's bingo card. All five Warriors centers -- Looney, Cousins, Bogut, Bell and Damian Jones -- have started a game in this postseason. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 14, 2019

More from Yahoo Sports: