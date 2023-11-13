Kevin Turen, producer of 'Euphoria' and 'The Idol,' dies at 44: Reports

Kevin Turen has died at age 44, according to reports.

Kevin Turen, a longtime Hollywood producer known for HBO dramas "Euphoria" and "The Idol" has died, according to reports. He was 44.

Turen died over the weekend, according to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter.

"Kevin was so incredibly special, this world is going to be less without him," his father Edward Turen told Deadline in a statement.

Jay Penske, CEO of Deadline and THR’s parent company Penske Media Corporation and close friend of Turen, told the outlets, "Despite his many achievements in Hollywood, Kevin's greatest passion was his family and friends. He was so proud of his children. He and his wife, Evelina, were resolved that their children grow up with great values and ensured they make a difference in the broader world.

"Our collective heart breaks for them, and we all feel such a profound sense of loss. We will miss Kevin so much, and this town lost one of its brightest rising stars today," Penske concluded the statement.

Turen is survived by his wife Evelina and their two sons, Jack and James. No cause of death was shared.

Kevin Turen has a producer career dating back two decades.

Turen's work relationship with Sam and Ashley Levinson rose to new heights in 2018 when they formed their Little Lamb production company.

Under their joint Little Lamb venture, the trio produced the nine-time Emmy Award-winning HBO series "Euphoria" starring Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira and the late Angus Cloud. Season 3 is slated to release in 2025.

Little Lamb also produced 2020's "Pieces of a Woman" starring Vanessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf; the 2021 movie "Malcolm & Marie," starring Zendaya and John David Washington and "The Idol," starring Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp.

Turen and filmmaker Ti West have also had a close industry relationship, with the producer working on "X," "Pearl" and the upcoming film "MaXXXine" as part of a trilogy starring Mia Goth.

The producer and writer's first credit dates back to the 2005 movie "Wassup Rockers," according to IMDB.

