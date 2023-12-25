Kevin Spacey And Tucker Carlson Team Up In Weird Christmas Video

Kevin Spacey is back with another Christmas message.

But this time around, he’s cosplaying as his ruthless politician character Frank Underwood from Netflix’s “House of Cards,” and he tapped disgraced Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson to join him.

The Oscar winner hasn’t appeared in much since he was hit with multiple accusations of sexual misconduct in 2017, except for those strange holiday videos that he keeps releasing.

In the 7-minute long clip that dropped Sunday, Carlson interviews Spacey, who channels his “HOC” character’s signature southern drawl, about Underwood entering the 2024 race for president.

Spacey, in character, insists that the country is “mired in so much contradiction and confusion.”

The pair keep up the act until about halfway through the interview when Tucker blurs the lines between fiction and reality by insisting that the two have “something in common.”

“Oh yes, we both got canned by our network,” Spacey/Underwood says, referring to his termination from Netflix and Tucker’s exile from Fox News for a number of alleged reasons, which reportedly included sending racist and misogynistic messages behind the scenes.

Kevin Spacey sat down with Tucker Carlson for a video titled “Being Frank With Tucker

Kevin Spacey sat down with Tucker Carlson for a video titled “Being Frank With Tucker" to talk about the 2024 presidential election and Netflix. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images)

Tucker previously claimed that he was let go from the network because they “agreed” to take him off air as a “condition of the Dominion settlement,” The Guardian reports.

Earlier this year, Fox News agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems nearly $800 million to avoid a trial in the voting machine company’s lawsuit that would have uncovered how the network spread lies about the 2020 presidential election.

Spacey goes on in the video to slam Netflix for giving him the boot while claiming that “House of Cards,” which is the streamer’s first original scripted series, carried the streamer to massive success.

Story continues

“It is bizarre they publicly cut ties with me on allegations that have now been proven false,” the actor says. “Netflix exists because of me. I put them on the map and they tried to put me in the ground.”

Watch the full interview below:

Related...