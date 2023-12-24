Kevin Spacey and Tucker Carlson Release Bizarre Christmas Video Slamming 2024 Election and ‘House of Cards’: ‘Netflix Exists Because of Me’

Kevin Spacey has reignited his Christmas Eve tradition of posting a bizarre video of himself as his character, Frank Underwood, from the Netflix series “House of Cards.” This year, Spacey sat down for an interview with Tucker Carlson, where the two discussed the 2024 election and the streaming service.

“Every time a person pulls up the Netflix app. You’re there in some way, have you seen this?” Carlson asks, playing the Netflix intro sound.

“Yes, you know what that is?” Spacey asks rhetorically, before pounding his fist on the table like Frank does in “House of Cards.” “Boom, boom. So it is bizarre they decided to publicly cut ties with me on allegations alone, allegations that have now been proven false. Because I don’t think there’s any question. Netflix exists because of me. I put them on the map and they tried to put me in the ground.”

Carlson then asks Spacey, who remains in character as Frank for the entire interview, what he thinks of the 2024 presidential election candidates who have already dropped out of the race.

“It’s a little bit like jumping in the jacuzzi with a boner,” Spacey responds. “You know it ain’t gonna last forever. So I wasn’t surprised when Mike ‘A Little Too Pensive’ dropped out right away.”

As for the candidates still running, Spacey says, “I like Vivek ‘Drain the Ramaswamy’ and Nikki Haley is tough. She’s no doubt learned a thing or two from watching me. But I think in the end we need someone in the White House who’s not afraid like me.”

“Not afraid to push our country, or a journalist, in the right direction, if it comes to that,” Spacey continues, referencing a scene in “House of Cards” where Frank pushes journalist Zoe Barnes (played by Kate Mara) in front of a train before she exposes him.

Carlson also questions Spacey/Frank about when he’s getting back to work, to which Spacey replies, “I’ve been getting back at work the moment we started talking, Tucker.”

“Does that mean this is like an episode, or is it real?” Tucker asks.

“It’s probably a little of both,” Spacey says. “I mean, Tucker, what’s true and what’s false? What’s life and what’s art? What’s real, what’s performance? I love it when these things intersect because then it gets interesting.”

The strange tradition began in 2018, when Spacey released his first video after facing several allegations of sexual assault, which soon derailed his career in Hollywood. Amid the accusations, Spacey posted the video, titled “Let Me Be Frank,” in the guise of his “House of Cards” character Frank Underwood, who was killed off in the sixth and final season of the Netflix series as Spacey was fired in real life. Speaking directly to the camera, as his character did on “House of Cards,” Spacey eerily referenced the sexual assault allegations against him and Underwood’s death.

“Despite all the poppycock, the animosity, the headlines, the impeachment without a trial. Despite even my own death, I feel surprisingly good and my confidence grows each day that soon enough you will know the full truth,” he said.

Spacey followed up in 2019 with a similar video as Underwood, this time asking for kindness in the world.

“As we walk into 2020, I want to cast my vote for more good in this world,” he said. “Ah yes, I know what you’re thinking. Can he be serious? I’m dead serious. And it’s not that hard, trust me. The next time someone does something you don’t like, you can go on the attack. But you can also hold your fire and do the unexpected. You can kill them with kindness,” he said.

Spacey’s 2020 video took a more somber turn, with the actor speaking as himself and urging people who were struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic to seek help.

In November, Spacey and his companies were ordered to pay nearly $31 million to MRC, the production company behind “House of Cards,” for violating the company’s sexual harassment policy. Earlier this year, he received his first film role since the sexual assault allegations in a low-budget Italian indie film titled “L’uomo Che Disegnò Dio.” Before that, his last film role came in 2018’s “Billionaire Boys Club,” which was shot before the sexual assault allegations came to light and went ahead with a theatrical release, where it earned a dismal $2.8 million at the box office.

