Kevin Spacey trial live: actor arrives at court to face sexual assault charges

Kevin Spacey arriving at Southwark Crown Court in London this morning - Jordan Pettitt/PA

Kevin Spacey has arrived at Southwark Crown Court in London ahead of his sexual abuse trial.

The Oscar-winning actor, 63, faces 12 charges against four male complainants dating between 2001 and 2013.

Wearing a grey suit, white shirt and yellow tie, Mr Spacey arrived at court accompanied by his manager.

The prosecution is expected to begin outlining its case this morning, after the jury was sworn in on Wednesday.

Mr Spacey is accused of three counts of indecent assault, seven of sexual assault and two of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

The allegations relate to a period when Mr Spacey was living in London after being appointed the artistic director of the Old Vic theatre.

The prosecution is being led by Christine Agnew KC and the defence team is headed up by Patrick Gibbs KC.

Mr Spacey denies all the charges.

Follow the latest developments below.

10:17 AM BST

Jurors forewarned about case's publicity

Jurors were forewarned that the case would gain wide-spread publicity.

They were reminded that although they may know the actor from film and television, under no circumstances should they research or discuss the case.



10:07 AM BST

Spacey spotted in court café earlier today

Ahead of the hearing, Mr Spacey was spotted sitting alone in the cafe of the crown court on the south bank of the River Thames having a coffee.

09:58 AM BST

Prosecution expected to begin outlining case

The prosecution is expected to begin outlining its case on Friday morning after the jury was sworn in on Wednesday.

09:57 AM BST

Spacey arrives at court