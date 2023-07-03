Kevin Spacey trial: Hollywood actor ‘groped man around 12 times’, London court hears

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court on Monday (PA)

A man accusing Kevin Spacey of repeated sexual assaults said he was “disgusted” after being groped by the Hollywood star as he drove him to a celebrity event, a court heard.

The man claims he was groped around 12 times by Spacey, saying the “touchy feely” actor regularly reached across to grab his crotch as he was driving.

He described Spacey as “slippery, snakey”, and said the incidents left him feeling “uncomfortable and awkward”.

He says the Oscar-winning actor smacked his backside in one alleged incident, and once forced the man’s hand on to Spacey’s genitals when they took a lift together.

In his police interview, the man told the court of one incident on a drive to Sir Elton John’s White Tiara Ball, when he says Spacey grabbed his genitals so hard that he almost crashed the car.

“I was disgusted”, he said, telling police he told Spacey not to do that again or he would “knock you out”.

The man, who cannot be identified, said the incidents with Spacey were “very strange and made me feel so awkward, so uneasy”.

He added that the actor offered to introduce him to A-list stars after some of the alleged abuse.

Speaking to police, the man said: “I would like to report to the police the incidents which happened with Kevin Spacey.

He said there were “multiple occasions, up to 12 times, he assaulted me when I was with him, in his company.

“He grabbed me in private areas, and then tried to get my hands on him, just at different times, in the car, in lifts.

“Every time we became alone over the years, on multiple occasions, he would try and grope me, grab me, and make me feel very very uncomfortable.”

He added: “You don’t forget incidents like that - I can remember it as clear as day.”

Spacey faces 12 charges of sexual misconduct against four men between 2001 and 2013.

One says he was groped at a charity event, a young actor has accused Spacey of performing oral sex on him while he was asleep, and another man says the star grabbed hold of his genitals at a holiday home in the Cotswolds.

Prosecutor Christine Agnew KC called Spacey a “sexual bully” and “predator” as she opened the case to the jury on Friday.

“He is…a man who does not respect personal boundaries or space, a man who it would seem de-lights in making others feel powerless and uncomfortable”, she said.

Spacey denies all the charges, and through his barrister told the court that the allegations are a mixture of “half-truths”, “deliberate exaggerations” and “damned lies”.

In police interview, Spacey said he was “baffled and deeply hurt” by allegations made by the driver.

He accused the man of seeking money and having “reimagining their time together”.

Spacey was charged in May 2022 following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police.

He has pleaded not guilty to three counts of indecent assault, seven counts of sexual assault, one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, and one allegation of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The trial, at Southwark Crown Court, continues.